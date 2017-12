Penn National to acquire Pinnacle Entertainment in major gaming industry sale

Today, December 18, 2018, Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. announced at a joint webcast and press release, that “they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Penn National will acquire Pinnacle in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $ 2.8 billion,” according to the Penn National Gaming website.

Pinnacle Entertainment owns the Ameristar casino in St. Charles and the River City Casino in Lemay; while Penn National operates the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights and the Argosy Casino in Alton. Under the agreement, Penn National Gaming would sell the Ameristar casino to the rival company Boyd Gaming.

According to the joint press release, such strategy would give Penn National greater geographic diversification, an opportunity to create significant synergies, a more innovative growth strategy and a strong cash inflow. The agreement still hangs upon the approval of both the Missouri and Illinois gaming authorities, and is expected to close in the second half of 2018.

In the webcast, both companies hosted a question and answer session, as well as a review of the transaction. Pinnacle shareholders will receive $ 20 dollars per share in cash and 0.42 Penn National shares for each Pinnacle share. Boyd Gaming, which will acquire the Ameristar casino in St. Charles as part of the agreement, is also a leading company in the field, with its headquarters located in Las Vegas.