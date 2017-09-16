Pepper Spray Deployed as Police and Protesters Face off

St. Louis, MO. September 15 – Protesters gathered at the steps of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis Friday morning and continued to march throughout the city. The protests come after a judge found former St. Louis officer not guilty of murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.
The St. Louis Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon that officers on buses attempting to leave the area were blocked by demonstrators at Tucker and Spruce. The tweet also said rocks were being thrown at the buses.
Less than 10 minutes later, the police department tweeted that agitators were also throwing water bottles at officers. The demonstrators were then ordered to disperse. Police also said they deployed pepper spray at Tucker and Clark.
One arrest has been confirmed. Around 11 a.m., one protester was taken into custody at Washington and 14th after damaging a police vehicle. He was charged with Destruction of Property and Failure to Obey.
At one point, the protesters locked arms and walked in the street outside the courthouse.
Protesters have been shouting that the verdict is unfair and that they want justice.
During the protest, police shut down the intersection near Market and Tucker, near the courthouse and City Hall. Around 10:15 a large group of protesters began heading toward Interstate 64 at Clark.
Se despliega spray pimienta durante enfrentamiento entre policía y los manifestantes
St. Louis, MO. 15 de septiembre – Los manifestantes se reunieron en las escaleras del Palacio de Justicia de Carnahan en el centro de St. Louis el viernes por la mañana y continuaron marchando por toda la ciudad. Las protestas vienen después de que un juez encontró al ex oficial de San Luis no culpable de asesinato de Anthony Lamar Smith en 2011.
El Departamento de Policía de St. Louis twitteó la tarde del viernes que los agentes en los autobuses que intentaban abandonar el área fueron bloqueados por manifestantes en Tucker y Spruce. El tweet también dijo que estaban arrojando rocas a los autobuses.
Menos de 10 minutos más tarde, el departamento de policía twitteó que los agitadores también estaban lanzando botellas de agua a los oficiales. Se ordenó a los manifestantes que se dispersaran. La policía también dijo que desplegó spray pimienta en Tucker y Clark.
Se ha confirmado una detención. Alrededor de las 11 de la madrugada, un manifestante fue detenido en Washington y el 14 después de haber dañado un vehículo policial. Fue acusado de destrucción de bienes y falta de obediencia.
En un momento dado, los manifestantes cerraron filas y caminaron por la calle a las afueras del juzgado.
Los manifestantes han estado gritando que el veredicto es injusto y que quieren justicia.
Durante la protesta, la policía cerró la intersección cerca de Market y Tucker, cerca del palacio de justicia y del Ayuntamiento. Alrededor de las 10:15 un gran grupo de manifestantes comenzó a dirigirse hacia la Interestatal 64 en Clark.