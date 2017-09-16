Pepper Spray Deployed as Police and Protesters Face off

St. Louis, MO. September 15 – Protesters gathered at the steps of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis Friday morning and continued to march throughout the city. The protests come after a judge found former St. Louis officer not guilty of murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

The St. Louis Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon that officers on buses attempting to leave the area were blocked by demonstrators at Tucker and Spruce. The tweet also said rocks were being thrown at the buses.

Less than 10 minutes later, the police department tweeted that agitators were also throwing water bottles at officers. The demonstrators were then ordered to disperse. Police also said they deployed pepper spray at Tucker and Clark.

One arrest has been confirmed. Around 11 a.m., one protester was taken into custody at Washington and 14th after damaging a police vehicle. He was charged with Destruction of Property and Failure to Obey.

At one point, the protesters locked arms and walked in the street outside the courthouse.

Protesters have been shouting that the verdict is unfair and that they want justice.

During the protest, police shut down the intersection near Market and Tucker, near the courthouse and City Hall. Around 10:15 a large group of protesters began heading toward Interstate 64 at Clark.