Pet Parade takes over Soulard

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 20. Hundreds of people dressed their pets in Mardi Gras attire for the 24th annual Beggin’ Pet Parade Sunday in the Soulard neighborhood.

1,200 registered online for the event, which is in its 24th year and is the world’s largest costumed pet parade.

With a wonderful weather reaching 72 degrees, Soulard was filled with pet owners, live music and visitors.

The best dressed pets are selected as members of the court of the Mystical Krewe of Barkus.