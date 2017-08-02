Pilot Seriously Injured in Washington County Plane Crash

Washington County, MO. July 31 – A pilot was injured after a small plane went down in Washington County Monday.
A Potosi Correctional Center worker reportedly saw the plane go down near Rainbow Springs Road around 8:30 a.m.
The pilot of the ultralight aircraft sustained serious injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The FAA says the aircraft was home-built and crashed shortly after takeoff. The FAA said they will investigate what caused the plane to crash.
Piloto herido gravemente en accidente de avión en Washington County
Washington County, MO. 31 de julio – Un piloto resultó herido luego de que un avión se estrellara en Washington County el lunes.
Según informes, un trabajador del Centro Correccional de Potosí vio el avión bajar cerca de Rainbow Springs Road alrededor de las 8:30 am.
El piloto del avión ultraligero sufrió heridas graves, según la Policía de Caminos de Missouri.
La FAA dice que el avión fue construido en casa y se estrelló poco después del despegue. La FAA también dijo que investigarán cuál fue la causa del accidente.