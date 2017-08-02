Pilot Seriously Injured in Washington County Plane Crash

Washington County, MO. July 31 – A pilot was injured after a small plane went down in Washington County Monday.

A Potosi Correctional Center worker reportedly saw the plane go down near Rainbow Springs Road around 8:30 a.m.

The pilot of the ultralight aircraft sustained serious injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The FAA says the aircraft was home-built and crashed shortly after takeoff. The FAA said they will investigate what caused the plane to crash.