Pizza delivery man kills robber in South St. Louis

A pizza delivery driver shot and killed a man who tried to rob him in South St. Louis Thursday night, police say.

Authorities responded to a call about a shooting and arrived in the 4600 block of Spring around 11:30 pm. They say the pizza deliverer is a 41-year-old man that was attacked by two robbers.

One of the robbers hit the man in the head with a gun. The delivery man then ran back to his car, and the robber fired shots at him. The man wasn’t hit. He then shot back at the robber with his own handgun.

The pizza delivery driver returned to work after the incident and called the police. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police found the body near Spring and Taft avenues. The second robber apparently ran off. The pizza delivery driver turned his gun over to the authorities.