Pizza delivery man kills robber in South St. Louis

A pizza delivery driver shot and killed a man who tried to rob him in South St. Louis Thursday night, police say.
Authorities responded to a call about a shooting and arrived in the 4600 block of Spring around 11:30 pm. They say the pizza deliverer is a 41-year-old man that was attacked by two robbers.
One of the robbers hit the man in the head with a gun. The delivery man then ran back to his car, and the robber fired shots at him. The man wasn’t hit. He then shot back at the robber with his own handgun.
The pizza delivery driver returned to work after the incident and called the police. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police found the body near Spring and Taft avenues. The second robber apparently ran off. The pizza delivery driver turned his gun over to the authorities.
Repartidor de pizza mata a hombre que intentó robarlo en South St. Louis
Un repartidor de pizza disparó y mató a un hombre que intentó robarlo en South St. Louis el jueves por la noche, según la Policía.
Las autoridades respondieron a una llamada sobre un tiroteo y llegaron a la cuadra 4600 de Spring alrededor de las 11:30 p.m. Según la Policía, el repartidor de pizzas es un hombre de 41 años, quien fue atacado por dos ladrones.
Uno de los ladrones golpeó al hombre en la cabeza con un arma. El repartidor regresó corriendo a su automóvil, cuando el ladrón le disparó. El hombre no resultó herido. Luego disparó al ladrón con el arma que guardaba en su vehículo.
El repartidor regresó al trabajo después del incidente y llamó a la Policía.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que la Policía encontró el cuerpo cerca de las avenidas Spring y Taft. El segundo ladrón aparentemente huyó. El repartidor entregó su arma a las autoridades.