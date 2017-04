Poetry Recital Contest fot Kids IN SPANISH

April 30, 2017 @ 1:30 p.m.

T-Rex Building – 911 Washington Ave., 5th Floor, St. Louis MO 63101

The Hispanic Activities Group in honor of Children’s Day invites children to express, recreate and interpret poems of the most renowned Hispanic poets (English translations are not accepted). The registration deadline is April 27, 2017. To register, we require the information of each child: (Name of participant, Address, Telephone, Date of birth, Age, Email, Poem, Author) this should be given to Adria Gutiérrez by calling 314-439-5787 or by email glasssilver@yahoo.com A jury will judge the children and they will receive awards. The poems can not be read, they must be memorized. We will have the following three categories and there will be prizes for each one: 6 – 9 years, 10 – 13 years and 14 – 18 years.

The poem should not exceed 3 minutes of recitation and can not be less than half a minute. The event will be accompanied by music and dance for children by our Hispanic groups. If you are interested in participating in this event by promoting your products or services then we present the following information. Fees per exhibit table for the event: 1 table (8 ‘x 2’) $ 60 USD 2 tables $ 100 USD The table includes 2 chairs, each exhibitor must bring the material to decorate (tablecloths, signs, advertising, etc.)