Polar Express Returns to Union Station

St. Louis, MO. August 1 – St. Louis Union Station has announced that the Polar Express train ride will return during the 2017 holiday season. The hotel last hosted this event in 2015.
“St. Louis Union Station will attract more than 50,000 guests to experience the magic of the holiday season with the return of Polar Express this year,” Todd Hotaling, vice president of marketing for Lodging Hospitality Management, which owns the hotel, said. “Thousands of guests from the local area and throughout the country will make an entire evening out of the event and stay overnight.”
Hotaling says this is typically a slower time for the hotel industry and that holiday programs help attract tourists to the St. Louis area. He estimates that the hotel will see more than 20,000 visitors from outside the metro area during the holidays, who also will stay one to two nights at the hotel.
The Polar Express train rides will run Nov. 24 through Dec. 30. Tickets combined with hotel packages will go on sale July 25, while train ride-only tickets will be available Aug. 1.
The train rides will be set to the sounds of The Polar Express motion picture soundtrack and once on board, guests will receive hot chocolate and cookies. Santa Claus and his helpers will greet guests at the North Pole, before climbing aboard and taking the train back to Union Station. Each child will receive a silver sleigh bell as a gift.
Coach tickets start at $39, while first-class tickets are $65. First-class ticket holders will receive a mug, will be seated at four-top tables and will get a free photo with Santa.
In addition, Union Station will once again host its holiday fire and light show set to Christmas music on the train shed lake. The hotel also will host a series of holiday dinners inside its Grand Hall.
LHM’s $45 million St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will be under construction during the holiday season, therefore the hotel will not host any indoor events, like the North Pole Village event it hosted in 2016.
The company purchased Union Station in 2012 for $20 million and began about $60 million worth of upgrades at the time, including renovations of all guest rooms as well as the exhibition halls and grand hall.
El Polar Express regresa a Union Station
St. Louis, MO. 1 de agosto – Union Station de St. Louis ha anunciado que el viaje en tren Polar Express volverá durante la temporada navideña de 2017. El hotel fue el anfitrión de este evento en 2015.
Union Station de St. Louis atraerá a más de 50,000 clientes a disfrutar de la magia de la temporada con la vuelta del Polar Express este año”, comentó Todd Hotaling, vicepresidente de marketing de Administración Hotelera del hotel. “Miles de huéspedes de la zona y de todo el país disfrutarán toda una noche entera del evento”.
Hotaling dice que esta es una temporada típicamente más lenta para la industria hotelera y que los programas de la temporada navideña ayudan a atraer a turistas al área de St. Louis. Él estima que el hotel verá a más de 20,000 visitantes que provienen del área metropolitana durante las vacaciones, las cuales también se quedarán una o dos noches en el hotel.
Los viajes en el Polar Express iniciarán el 24 de noviembre hasta el 30 de diciembre con boletos combinados con el paquete de hotel que saldarán a la venta el 25 de julio, mientras que los boletos únicamente para el tren saldrán a la venta el 1 de agosto.
Los paseos en tren incluirán la música de la película de The Polar Express y una vez a bordo, los huéspedes recibirán chocolate caliente y galletas. Papá Noel y sus ayudantes saludarán a los huéspedes en el Polo Norte, antes de subir a bordo y tomar el tren de regreso a Union Station. Cada niño recibirá una campana de trineo de plata como regalo.
Los boletos para el tren en clase coach estarán a partir de $39 en, en tanto que los boletos de primera clase estarán en $65. Los titulares de boletos de primera clase recibirán una taza, estarán sentados en las mejores cuatro mesas y obtendrán una foto gratis con Santa Claus.
Además, una vez más Union Station desplegará su show de fuegos artificiales y luces con música navideña en el lago a un lado del cobertizo del tren. El hotel también será el anfitrión de una serie de cenas de temporada dentro de su Grand Hall.
El acuario de LHM en St. Louis, con un costo de $ 45 millones, ubicado en Union Station estará bajo construcción durante la temporada navideña, por lo que el hotel no acogerá eventos al interior, como el evento de North Pole Village que organizó en 2016.
La compañía compró Union Station en 2012 por $ 20 millones e inició mejoras de $60 millones en ese momento, incluyendo renovaciones de todas las habitaciones, así como las salas de exposiciones y el gran salón.