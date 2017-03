Police arrest thieves allegedly targeting storage units in St. Charles, St. Louis Counties

OVERLAND, MO. MARCH 30. Donald Jones, 34, of Moscow Mills and Clayton Price, 36, of St Charles are both charged with four counts of stealing. storage units across the St. Louis area.

According to police, they rented a U-Haul and broke into several storage units at A1 U Store on Page Avenue in Overland.

Court records indicate they stole everything from guns to purses to cash to $13,000 in athletic shoes from the storage lockers.

Police say anyone who stores items at Thoele Storage on N. Hwy 94, Public Storage on N. Lindbergh, Midland Storage on Midland Blvd, A1 U Store on Page Ave, A Storage Inn on Old Hwy 94, or Public Storage on S Old Hwy 94 is urged to check their belongings.