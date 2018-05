Police called to St. Louis school following “senior prank” used pepper spray

Police were called to a St. Louis high school Thursday afternoon after a senior prank seemed to get out of control, and used pepper spray. Officers found more than 100 teenagers standing outside and arrested an 18-year-old student.

Police said they received a call about a large group throwing eggs at Miller Career Academy, around 2:20 p.m. and, when arrived on site, saw 100 to 150 students with water balloons, squirt guns, and eggs, in what was described as part of a prank.

Additional officers responded after a call for aid was sent out, but the call was subsequently canceled when police gained control of the scene.

In a statement, St. Louis Public Schools officials said police “dispersed Mace” outside the school and took one student into custody.

“SLPS will cooperate with local authorities and take any subsequent action necessary according to district policy and the Student Code of Conduct,” the statement read.

The arrested student has since been released.

It’s still unclear who called police and the extent to which Mace was used, as school and police officials did not respond requests for further comment Thursday night.