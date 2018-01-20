Police Chase Ends in Crash At I-70 And Grand

St. Louis, MO. — An officer was injured during a police chase that ended in a crash at I-70 and Grand in St. Louis.
Police say that officers were patrolling near the intersection of Kingshighway and Thekla when they witnessed a shooting. The officers chased the suspects in their vehicle and crashed at I-70 and Grand.
One officer was injured in the accident. Police say a 30-year-old officer was taken to the hospital with a knee injury. He has been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for two and a half years.
Investigators aren’t saying yet how the officer was injured or the seriousness of his injury.
Three people were taken into police custody at the scene of the accident. Police say they recovered firearms.
Persecución policíaca termina en accidente en la I-70 y Grand
St. Louis, MO. – Un oficial resultó herido durante una persecución policial que terminó en un accidente en la I-70 y Grand en St. Louis.
La policía dice que los agentes patrullaban cerca de la intersección de Kingshighway y Thekla cuando presenciaron un tiroteo. Los oficiales persiguieron a los sospechosos en su vehículo y se estrellaron en la I-70 y Grand.
Un oficial resultó herido en el accidente. La policía dice que un oficial de 30 años fue llevado al hospital por una lesión en la rodilla. Él ha estado con el Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis por dos años y medio.
Los investigadores aún no dicen cómo resultó herido el oficial ni la gravedad de su lesión.
Tres personas fueron puestas bajo custodia en el lugar del accidente. La policía dice que recuperaron armas de fuego.