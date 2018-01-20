Police Chase Ends in Crash At I-70 And Grand

St. Louis, MO. — An officer was injured during a police chase that ended in a crash at I-70 and Grand in St. Louis.

Police say that officers were patrolling near the intersection of Kingshighway and Thekla when they witnessed a shooting. The officers chased the suspects in their vehicle and crashed at I-70 and Grand.

One officer was injured in the accident. Police say a 30-year-old officer was taken to the hospital with a knee injury. He has been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for two and a half years.

Investigators aren’t saying yet how the officer was injured or the seriousness of his injury.

Three people were taken into police custody at the scene of the accident. Police say they recovered firearms.