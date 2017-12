Police chase in downtown St. Louis ends in crash

An interstate police chase Wednesday afternoon ended in a violent crash in downtown St. Louis, and with the suspect in police custody.

Fox 2 Now reported that police chased a 2015 red Ford Fusion after a license plate recognition alerted officers of a stolen car in motion, at around 4:15 pm. The carjacking suspect then crossed the bridge into Illinois, where the State Police began chasing after him, only to cross back into Missouri and be chased again by the St. Louis County Police Department.

The driver eventually crashed at the intersection of Market and Compton at around 5:20 pm, after hitting two parked vehicles. Police took the driver into custody. During the chase, speeds went upwards of 110 mph.

Authorities said the carjacking took place a day earlier, Tuesday, December 19, at around 7 p.m., when three men forced a woman out of her vehicle at gunpoint. The two other suspects remain at large.