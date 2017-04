POLICE CHIEF SAM DOTSON ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

St. Louis, MO. April 21 – St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson, 47, has been chief since 2013. He met with city leaders Wednesday morning and they came to a mutual agreement that he retire, Krewson said.

“We were talking about the future of the police department and he made the decision to retire,” Krewson said. “We appreciate his service to the police department and the city of St. Louis.”

Dotson’s retirement is effective immediately, but he will serve as a consultant to the city for a year, reporting to Public Safety Director Charlene Deeken.

The city will immediately search for a replacement. Deputy Chief Lawrence O’Toole will take over as acting chief. O`Toole is a 33-year veteran of the department.