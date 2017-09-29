Police Drag Woman off Southwest Airlines Flight after Telling Crew about Pet Allergy

Los Angeles, September 27- A Southwest Airlines passenger who said she had a life-threatening pet allergy was physically removed from a Los Angeles-bound plane prior to taking off in Baltimore Tuesday, and the incident was captured by fellow passengers on video, according to KTLA.
Passengers were already aboard Southwest Flight 1525 when the pilot and several Baltimore transportation officers went to the back of the plane to speak with a woman who was having a problem, said Bill Dumas, who recorded video.
There were two dogs on the plane and the woman had asked that they be removed because she had a deadly allergy, Dumas said.
Southwest Airlines said in a statement that one of the dogs was an “emotional support” animal and the other was a pet.
When the passenger was informed that Southwest could not remove the paying passengers or dogs due to airline’s policy, Dumas said the woman indicated she wanted to stay on the flight. But crew members were concerned they would need to divert the flight if she had a reaction.
Southwest’s statement described the airline’s policy and what happened:
The woman was asked to leave the plane but refused, Dumas said.
“Everything was very quiet up until a decision was made that this woman would have to be physically removed from the plane,” Dumas said. “She just put up a lot of resistance and was adamant about not being taken off the plane.”
In the video, the woman says her father has to have surgery, apparently in an explanation of why she needed to stay on the plane. She and the officer struggled, with the woman repeatedly saying “don’t touch me” and that she would walk off the aircraft on her own.
An officer, one of three who can be seen in the video, shouts “walk” at her multiple times.
“I am a professor. What are you doing?” she says to the officer.
Southwest apologized to the woman, who has not been identified.
“We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the Customer’s removal by local law enforcement officers. We publicly offer our apologies to this Customer for her experience and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns. Southwest Airlines was built on Customer Service, and it is always our goal for all Customers to have a positive experience,” the airline’s statement read.
Dumas said other passengers remained calm during the ordeal and he felt the Southwest crew handled the situation correctly.
“It was a no-win situation, for sure,” Dumas said.
Policía saca a mujer de avión de Southwest Airlines arrastrándola después de avisar a la tripulación de su alergia a las mascotas
Los Ángeles, 27 de septiembre – Una pasajero de Southwest Airlines quien dijo tener alergia mortal a las mascotas fue retirada físicamente de un avión con destino a Los Ángeles antes de despegar en Baltimore el martes, y el incidente fue capturado por otros pasajeros en video de acuerdo con KTLA.
Los pasajeros ya estaban a bordo del Vuelo 1525 de Southwest cuando el piloto y varios oficiales de transporte de Baltimore fueron a la parte trasera del avión para hablar con una mujer que tenía un problema, dijo Bill Dumas, quien grabó el video.
Había dos perros en el avión y la mujer había pedido que fueran retirados porque tenía una alergia mortal, dijo Dumas.
Southwest Airlines dijo en una declaración que uno de los perros era un animal de “apoyo emocional” y el otro era una mascota.
Cuando la pasajero fue informada de que Southwest no podía bajar a los pasajeros o perros que pagaron por su boleto debido a una política de la aerolínea, Dumas dijo que la mujer indicó que quería permanecer en el vuelo. Pero los miembros de la tripulación estaban preocupados de que tendrían que desviar el vuelo si tenía una reacción.
La declaración de Southwest describió la política de la aerolínea y lo que sucedió:
A la mujer se le pidió que abandonara el avión pero se negó, dijo Dumas.
“Todo estaba muy tranquilo hasta que se tomó la decisión de que esta mujer tendría que ser físicamente retirada del avión”, dijo Dumas. “Ella puso gran resistencia y fue inflexible para no ser sacada del avión.”
En el video, la mujer dice que su padre tiene que ser operado, al parecer en una explicación de por qué necesitaba permanecer en el avión. Ella y el oficial lucharon, con la mujer repetidamente diciendo “no me toques” y que ella saldría de la aeronave por su cuenta.
Un oficial, uno de los tres que se pueden ver en el video, grita “camina” en múltiples ocasiones.
“Soy profesora, ¿qué crees que estás haciendo?”, le dice al oficial.
Southwest se disculpó con la mujer, quien no ha sido identificada.
“Estamos descorazonados por la forma en que esta situación se desarrolló y la retirada de la cliente por oficiales locales. Ofrecemos públicamente nuestras disculpas a esta cliente por su experiencia y nos pondremos en contacto con ella directamente para tratar sus preocupaciones. Southwest Airlines está fundada en el servicio de atención al cliente, y siempre es nuestra meta que todos los clientes tengan una experiencia positiva “, dijo la compañía aérea.
Dumas dijo que otros pasajeros se mantuvieron tranquilos durante el calvario y sintió que la tripulación de Southwest manejó la situación correctamente.
“Fue una situación donde seguramente nadie salió ganando”, dijo Dumas.