Police identify man shot to death inside car

A man who was found shot to death inside a crashed car Monday morning, was identified today as Eric Sims, 34. He died at the scene in the 800 block of Goodfellow Boulevard about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Sims lived just around the corner, in the 5800 Block of Cabanne Avenue.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that they found Sims in the driver’s seat of a gray Dodge Intrepid that struck a light pole. He was shot multiple times, police said.

Sims’ violent death marks a streak for the city that started in a very violent St. Patrick’s Saturday, when several were injured with gunshot wounds and at least two killed. 2018 has been deadlier for St. Louis than what 2017 was during the same time period.

Police have no suspects yet, so anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.