Police in Columbia Search for Woman Seen with a Gun near Mizzou Campus

St. Louis, MO. October 18 – Police in Columbia, Mo., and at the University of Missouri-Columbia are looking for a woman who was seen near the flagship campus carrying a handgun Wednesday. An alert said the woman may be suicidal.

An initial alert said there was an “active threat” near the intersection of Hitt and Locust streets, which is just outside of the campus.

Another alert, published online at 11:50 a.m. said police have “pinged” the woman’s phone and she was believed to be on campus.

The woman is described as African-American in her mid- to late-20s, wearing a Mizzou hoodie, brown pants and flip flops. An alert described her as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds.

On social media, students said they were corralled into the basement of one campus building as a precaution. Mizzou’s campus account encouraged students to contact their parents and tell them they’re safe.