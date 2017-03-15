Police investigate bomb threat at STL Jewish Community Center
ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 15. St. Louis County police responded after a threat was made to the local Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur Wednesday morning.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the St. Louis Jewish Community Center and others in other states received a threat this morning. Several police cars and five K-9 units were seen investigating the threat at the Arts and Education Building of The J. Staenberg Family Complex, Arts & Education Building, located on Millstone Campus Drive, around 10 a.m, after it was reported that an email was sent to the JCC sometime Tuesday night.
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger issued the following statement:
“Continued threats and harassment toward our Jewish Community cannot be tolerated. We are committed to a responsive and responsible government that promotes tolerance, understanding and inclusiveness. There is no place for this reprehensible conduct in St. Louis County. St. Louis County Police have turned over the investigation to the FBI”.
Policía investiga amenaza de bomba en el STL Jewish Community Center
ST. LOUIS, MO. MARZO 15. La policía del condado de St. Louis respondió a una amenaza que fue hecha al centro de comunidad judío local en Creve Coeur el miércoles por la mañana.
Según el Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis, el Centro Comunitario Judío de St. Louis y otros en otros estados recibieron una amenaza esta mañana. Varios coches de la policía y cinco unidades K-9 fueron vistos investigando en el Edificio Arts and Education Building of The J. Staenberg Family Complex, ubicado en Millstone Campus Drive, alrededor de las 10 am, la amenaza fue enviada al JCC el martes por la noche.
El Ejecutivo del Condado de St. Louis, Steve Stenger, emitió la siguiente declaración:
“Las amenazas continuas y el acoso hacia nuestra comunidad judía no pueden ser tolerados, estamos comprometidos con un gobierno responsivo y responsable que promueve la tolerancia, la comprensión y la inclusividad.” No hay lugar para esta conducta reprensible en el condado de St. Louis. Entregó la investigación al FBI “.