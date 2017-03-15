Police investigate bomb threat at STL Jewish Community Center

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 15. St. Louis County police responded after a threat was made to the local Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the St. Louis Jewish Community Center and others in other states received a threat this morning. Several police cars and five K-9 units were seen investigating the threat at the Arts and Education Building of The J. Staenberg Family Complex, Arts & Education Building, located on Millstone Campus Drive, around 10 a.m, after it was reported that an email was sent to the JCC sometime Tuesday night.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger issued the following statement:

“Continued threats and harassment toward our Jewish Community cannot be tolerated. We are committed to a responsive and responsible government that promotes tolerance, understanding and inclusiveness. There is no place for this reprehensible conduct in St. Louis County. St. Louis County Police have turned over the investigation to the FBI”.