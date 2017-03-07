Police investigating double homicide in Ferguson

FERGUSON, MO. MARCH 7. Authorities are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred in Ferguson Monday night. Investigators have not yet been able to identify the two victims, described as young men in their 20s who were shot and killed.

The men were in separate cars at Georgia and Estelle when they were gunned down. Officers were summoned to the intersection around 7 pm Monday night.

According residents in the area, about 30 to 40 gunshots were heard.