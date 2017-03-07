Police investigating double homicide in Ferguson
FERGUSON, MO. MARCH 7. Authorities are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred in Ferguson Monday night. Investigators have not yet been able to identify the two victims, described as young men in their 20s who were shot and killed.
The men were in separate cars at Georgia and Estelle when they were gunned down. Officers were summoned to the intersection around 7 pm Monday night.
According residents in the area, about 30 to 40 gunshots were heard.
Policía investiga homicidio doble en Ferguson
FERGUSON, MO. MARZO7. Las autoridades están investigando un doble tiroteo fatal que ocurrió en Ferguson el lunes por la noche. Los investigadores aún no han podido identificar a las dos víctimas, descritas como hombres jóvenes de 20 años de edad que fueron asesinados.
Los hombres estaban en coches separados en Georgia y Estelle cuando fueron abatidos. Los oficiales fueron convocados a la intersección alrededor de las 7 pm del lunes por la noche.
Según los residentes de la zona, se escucharon entre 30 y 40 disparos.