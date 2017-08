Police Officers Shot Man to Death Inside Home

St. Louis, MO. August 22 – A man was shot and killed by St. Louis police after he stabbed an officer inside a Hamilton Heights home Tuesday morning, a department police spokeswoman said.

An officer suffered a cut to his arm during the encounter, said Schron Jackson, a spokeswoman for the department. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to be treated and released.

Officers were called to a two-family building in the 5400 block of Ridge Avenue, west of Union Boulevard, about 8:15 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance, the department said. There was a report someone had been stabbed.

When officers tried to arrest the suspect, a 30-year-old man, he stabbed one of the officers, police said.

The injured officer and his partner both fired their weapons, striking and killing the man.

Some protesters had arrived on the block of Ridge where the shooting happened by 11 a.m.