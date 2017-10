Police Raid South St. Louis Home Where Man Was Killed In June

St. Louis, MO. October 24 – The St. Louis home where Isaiah Hammett was shot and killed by police earlier this year was raided Tuesday morning.

Police officers and the FBI were seen outside the home in the 5400 block of South Kingshighway during the early morning hours.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch the home’s residents said a ‘flash-bang’ device was thrown into a children’s bedroom and the front door was kicked in.

Police reported men were arrested. They also reportedly recovered stolen property and multiple firearms from the home.

In June, Hammett, 21, was shot and killed while exchanging gunfire with SWAT team members who were executing a search warrant for illegal narcotics and drugs at the house, according to police. After the fatal shooting, Hammett’s family said he was shot by police while trying to protect his grandfather inside the home.