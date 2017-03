Police search for O’Fallon girl missing since January

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARZO 8. Police are searching for an O’Fallon, Illinois 16-year-old girl last seen six weeks ago.

Authorities said Kimberly Klaver has been missing January 26, 2017. She may still be in the area or have traveled to the St. Louis area. She is described as a Caucasian female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5’2” tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Klaver is encouraged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 (ext. 0).