Police Stop Car of Alleged Illegal Immigrants

Jefferson County, MO. September 13 – Jefferson County authorities have arrested five people they believe are illegal immigrants. Five others are still at large.

Sheriff Dave Marshak says deputies stopped a van heading north on I-55 south of Festus Monday afternoon.

“The initial traffic stop was the result of a traffic violation, and as a result of the interview and contact the officer had with the driver it was determined that there were possibly illegal persons on board,” he says.

All ten people in the van were detained but eight ran away. Three of those people were picked up Tuesday. Marshak doesn’t know if those still on the loose are in the area anymore, but says the public is not in danger. He says there’s no evidence these people have committed any crimes besides, potentially, immigration violations.