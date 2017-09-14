Police Stop Car of Alleged Illegal Immigrants

Jefferson County, MO. September 13 – Jefferson County authorities have arrested five people they believe are illegal immigrants. Five others are still at large.
Sheriff Dave Marshak says deputies stopped a van heading north on I-55 south of Festus Monday afternoon.
“The initial traffic stop was the result of a traffic violation, and as a result of the interview and contact the officer had with the driver it was determined that there were possibly illegal persons on board,” he says.
All ten people in the van were detained but eight ran away. Three of those people were picked up Tuesday. Marshak doesn’t know if those still on the loose are in the area anymore, but says the public is not in danger. He says there’s no evidence these people have committed any crimes besides, potentially, immigration violations.
Policía detiene automóvil con presuntos inmigrantes ilegales
Condado de Jefferson, MO. 13 de septiembre – Las autoridades del condado de Jefferson arrestaron a cinco personas que se cree que son inmigrantes ilegales. Otros cinco aún están en fuga.
El alguacil Dave Marshak dice que los oficiales detuvieron una camioneta que se dirigía hacia el norte por la I-55 al sur de Festo el lunes por la tarde.
“El alto inicial fue el resultado de una violación de tráfico, y como resultado de la entrevista y contacto que el oficial tuvo con el conductor, se determinó que posiblemente había personas ilegales a bordo”, dice.
Las diez personas en la camioneta fueron detenidas, pero ocho huyeron. Tres de esas personas fueron recogidas el martes. Marshak no sabe si los que aún están sueltos siguen en el área, pero dice que el público no está en peligro. Dice que no hay evidencia de que estas personas hayan cometido crímenes además de violaciones potenciales de migración.