Police surround Standing Rock camps in push to evict remaining activists

STANDING ROCK. February 22. A deadline set by state and federal authorities for opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline to vacate the main protest camp is fast approaching. Officials have set Wednesday deadline to evacuate Oceti Sakowin, a key encampment in the fight against the Dakota Access pipeline.

North Dakota officials set a deadline of 2pm local time to evacuate Oceti Sakowin, which is situated at the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, where indigenous activists from across the globe have been demonstrating against the oil pipeline since last summer.

In the final hours, some activists set fire to a structure at the camp where thousands have built tipis, yurts, huts and massive shelters in recent months.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has set up a travel assistance center that will offer each protester water, snacks, a food voucher, a personal hygiene kit, a health and wellness assessment, hotel lodging for one night, a taxi voucher to the bus terminal and bus fare for a return trip home.