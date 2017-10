Police Warn: Don’t Dial ‘112’ Instead Of ‘911’

Ballwin, MO. October 30 – The Ballwin Police Department says dialing ‘112’ instead of ‘911’ wastes valuable time for people facing real emergencies.

The police department said there have been recent discussions encouraging people to dial ‘112’ to get “preferential treatment’ and a faster response.”

“Dialing 112 is the primary emergency service number in Europe. According to the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), dialing 112 in the US will not always connect you to emergency services, as not all wireless carriers treat it as an emergency call and reroute you to a 911 call system,” read a portion of the Facebook post made the police department.

According to the department, dialing ‘112’ creates a delay and wastes valuable time because the calls have to be converted to ‘911’ and then rerouted to the appropriate call center.