Popular restaurant in St. Louis damaged by fire
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A popular restaurant on the Hill in St. Louis is badly damaged after an afternoon fire.
The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at Giovanni’s On the Hill. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the fire burned through the roof, causing extensive damage to the second floor.
Owner Carmelo Gabriele and seven others were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.
Jenkerson says two of those who were inside were electricians who had been making repairs. Fire officials believe the cause the fire was electrical.
Gabriele says the goal is to reopen the restaurant in a couple of months.
Popular restaurante de St. Louis sufrió daños por incendio
ST. LOUIS – Un restaurante popular de sector de The Hill en St. Louis, sufrió graves daños después de un incendio ayer en la tarde.
El incendio empezó justo antes de las 4 p.m. del miércoles en Giovanni’s On the Hill. El jefe de bomberos Dennis Jenkerson dice que el fuego ardió por el techo, causando daños extensos en el segundo piso.
El propietario Carmelo Gabriele y otros siete estaban dentro del restaurante en el momento, pero nadie resultó herido.
Jenkerson dice que dos de los que estaban adentro eran electricistas que habían estado haciendo reparaciones. Funcionarios de bomberos creen el incendio se generó por causas eléctricas.
Gabriele dice que el objetivo es volver a abrir el restaurante en un par de meses.