Possible Officer-Involved Shooting Closes I-55 at Route 61 Following Pursuit

St. Louis, MO. July 24 – A possible officer-involved shooting following a pursuit has closed the both directions of Interstate 55 near Route 61 in Jefferson County, according to police.

Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetley said a pursuit was initiated by St. Louis County. St. Louis County Police officials said the incident began at Interstate 270 and Interstate 55 following a carjacking.

The pursuit reportedly ended on Interstate 55 near Route 61 around 9:30 a.m. Monday. According to St. Louis County Police officials, they are investigating a possible officer-involved shooting at the location.

Wheetley said the highway patrol deployed spike strips during the chase.

Missouri Department of Transportation cameras show numerous police vehicles at the location and traffic at a standstill.