Possible thunderstorms for Friday evening

Looks like there is a high probability for thunderstorms on Friday evening, as warm and humid conditions spread into the states of Missouri and Illinois.
A storm system is sliding through the whole Midwest, producing severe weather from Texas to Missouri. There will be a lot of clouds that will carry humidity and set the stage for a few strong storms Friday evening into Friday night.
The St. Louis area will have dry weather up until around 5 pm. Storms will enter the region through the southwest, and will lift up into the metro area between 7 pm and midnight. Fox2Now is also reporting an outside chance for a tornado, but they are assuring that it’s not a high-risk event by any means.
The regions that may be hit the hardest are the west and south of St. Louis. Storms will move east into Illinois throughout the weekend, and the threat for severe weather in the St. Louis area will have greatly diminished by Saturday morning, as the storm system moves east of the Mississippi.
Posibles tormentas eléctricas para viernes por la noche
Parece que hay una gran probabilidad de tormentas el viernes por la noche, ya que las condiciones cálidas y húmedas se extienden a los estados de Missouri e Illinois.
Un sistema de tormentas se está deslizando por todo el Medio Oeste, produciendo un clima severo desde Texas hasta Missouri. Habrá una gran cantidad de nubes que transportarán humedad y prepararán el escenario para algunas fuertes tormentas el viernes por la tarde y el viernes por la noche.
El área de St. Louis tendrá clima seco hasta alrededor de las 5 p. m. Las tormentas ingresarán a la región por el suroeste y se elevarán al área metropolitana entre las 7 p. m. y la medianoche. Fox2Now también está reportando una posibilidad de tornado, pero aseguran que no es un evento de alto riesgo de ninguna manera.
Las regiones que pueden ser más afectadas son el oeste y el sur de St. Louis. Las tormentas se moverán hacia el este en Illinois durante todo el fin de semana, y la amenaza de clima severo en el área de St. Louis habrá disminuido en gran medida para el sábado por la mañana, ya que el sistema de tormentas se moverá hacia el este del Mississippi.