Possible thunderstorms for Friday evening

Looks like there is a high probability for thunderstorms on Friday evening, as warm and humid conditions spread into the states of Missouri and Illinois.

A storm system is sliding through the whole Midwest, producing severe weather from Texas to Missouri. There will be a lot of clouds that will carry humidity and set the stage for a few strong storms Friday evening into Friday night.

The St. Louis area will have dry weather up until around 5 pm. Storms will enter the region through the southwest, and will lift up into the metro area between 7 pm and midnight. Fox2Now is also reporting an outside chance for a tornado, but they are assuring that it’s not a high-risk event by any means.

The regions that may be hit the hardest are the west and south of St. Louis. Storms will move east into Illinois throughout the weekend, and the threat for severe weather in the St. Louis area will have greatly diminished by Saturday morning, as the storm system moves east of the Mississippi.



