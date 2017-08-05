Post Offices ‘Abuzz’ over Protect Pollinators Forever Stamps

The U.S. Postal Service is paying tribute to the beauty and importance of pollinators with stamps depicting two of our continent’s most iconic, the monarch butterfly and the western honeybee, each shown industriously pollinating a variety of plants native to North America.
The Protect Pollinators Forever stamps were dedicated yesterday at the American Philatelic Society National Summer Convention StampShow in Richmond, VA. Share the news on social media using the hashtags #ProtectPollinators and #PollinatorStamps.
“Bees, butterflies and other pollinators sustain our ecosystem and are a vital natural resource,” said U.S. Postal Service Judicial Officer Gary Shapiro, who dedicated the stamps. “They are being threatened and we must protect them.”
Scheduled to join Judge Shapiro in the dedication were American Philatelic Society President Mick Zais; The Pollinator Partnership President & CEO Val Dolcini; and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Assistant Regional Director for External Affairs, Midwest Region, Charles Traxler. U.S. Postal Service Director, Stamp Services Mary-Anne Penner will serve as master of ceremonies.
“We’d like to thank the U.S. Postal Service, not only for supporting StampShow Richmond, but for bringing stamps that are sure to be a hit with collectors,” said Zais.
Las Oficinas de correos ‘zumban’ con los timbres postales “Protect Polinators”
El Servicio Postal de los Estados Unidos rinde homenaje a la belleza y la importancia de los polinizadores con estampillas que representan dos de los más emblemáticos de nuestro continente, la mariposa monarca y la abeja occidental, cada una se muestra polinizando de manera industrial una variedad de plantas nativas de América del Norte.
Los timbres Protect Pollinators se presentaron el día de ayer en el StampShow de la Convención Nacional de Verano de la Sociedad Filatélica Estadounidense en Richmond, VA. Comparte las noticias en las redes sociales usando las etiquetas hashtags #ProtectPollinators y #PollinatorStamps.
“Las abejas, las mariposas y otros polinizadores sustentan nuestro ecosistema y son un recurso natural vital”, dijo Gary Shapiro, Funcionario Judicial del Servicio Postal de los Estados Unidos, quien presentó los sellos. “Están siendo amenazados y debemos protegerlos”.
En la presentación acompañaron al Juez Shapiro el presidente de la Sociedad Filatélica Estadounidense Mick Zais, el presidente y CEO de Pollinator Partnership, Val Dolcini y Charles Traxler, Asistente del Director Regional de Asuntos Externos, Región del Medio Oeste del Servicio de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de los Estados Unidos. Mary-Anne Penner, Directora de Servicios Postales de los Estados Unidos fue la maestra de ceremonias.
“Nos gustaría agradecer al Servicio Postal de Estados Unidos, no sólo por apoyar el StampShow de Richmond, sino por traer estampillas que seguramente serán un éxito para los coleccionistas”, dijo Zais.