Pranksters alter Hollywood sign to allude to pot

January 2. (EFE) – On New Year’s Eve someone altered the letters on the huge and famous Hollywood sign on a Los Angeles hillside to read “Hollyweed” in a clear allusion to marijuana, the possession, consumption and sale of which is legal since Sunday January 1st throughout California.

About midnight, someone climbed the hill where the sign stands to cover with tarpaulins part of the double-O’s in the latter syllable of “Hollywood,” making them look like E’s, according to what the Trudeau security company, tasked with monitoring and protecting the sign, told CBS.

Los Angeles police are planning to examine security videos to identify those responsible for the prank, CBS said.

The sign, which has been the target of numerous acts of vandalism over the years, had experienced a similar “attack” on Jan. 1, 1976, when Danny Finegood, who said he wanted to commemorate the entry into force of a law decriminalizing possession of pot in California, made an identical change to the sign’s big white letters.

On Sunday, in both California and Nevada, measures approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election to allow consumption, possession and sale of cannabis, enter into force.

Those states join the District of Columbia, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Alaska in making recreational consumption of pot legal.

On Nov. 8, voters in Maine and Massachusetts also approved the recreational consumption of marijuana, but the relevant laws in those states will not enter into force today as initially planned due to different problems.

The iconic Hollywood sign, which has stood in the Los Angeles hills for 93 years, is a symbol of the US film industry and has appeared in numerous movies, including “San Andreas” (2015).