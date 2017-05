President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, saying it was necessary to restore “public trust and confidence” in the nation’s top law enforcement agency following several tumultuous months.

“The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions, and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said in a statement.

The White House said the search for a new FBI director was beginning immediately.

Mr. Comey was leading an investigation where several members of Trump’s campaign were under the loop due to their links with Russia and the probable influence they may had with the 2016 November elections. “I enormously appreciate that you informed in three occasions I was being investigated; however, I agree with the Department of Justice’s opinion that you are not the proper person to lead the agency”, said President Trump in a letter addressed to Mr. Comey and which has been made public Tuesday.