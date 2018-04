President Trump tweets support for US-Canada-Mexico bid for 2026 World Cup

President Donald Trump tweeted his support Thursday for the U.S.-led joint bid, along with Canada and Mexico, for the 2026 World Cup, while at the same time warning countries who don’t support it.

“The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?”, read Trump’s tweet sent out on Thursday afternoon.

The FIFA Congress is set to vote on the hosting rights on June 13 in Moscow. The only other competing bid is that of Morocco, which has already received the support of several European countries, among them Russia, France and Belgium, and is also likely to gain the support of most if not all of the African nations.

The North American bid has the advantage of having the required infrastructure to host such an event, but federations see worry that Trump’s policies, particularly his travel ban on mostly Arab countries, will hurt the tournament. There is also resentment on FIFA’s part for the U.S. Department of Justice investigation of corruption among the sports association’s ranks.

ESPN informs that the North American bid has already secured an endorsement from CONMEBOL and its 10 countries, as well as six Central American federations. Saudi Arabia has also announced support for the American bid.

Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto replied to Trump’s tweet, saying that, “We can have differences but soccer unites us. Together we support the bid of Mexico, Canada and the USA to host the 2026 World Cup. @realDonaldTrump @JustinTrudeau”.