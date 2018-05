Presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya rejects possible alliance with PRI-led coalition

Ricardo Anaya, the presidential candidate by the three-party coalition of PAN, PRD and Movimiento Ciudadano, rejected allegations that he is seeking an alliance with current president Enrique Peña Nieto in order to defeat frontrunner Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The claims were raised after Anaya claimed at a private meeting with bankers that he could defeat López Obrador, who currently holds a two-figure advantage in the polls. When asked about his strategy for doing so in a follow-up radio interview, the candidate was asked point blank if he would consider an alliance with the political party in power, the PRI, whose current candidate is trailing well behind López Obrador and Anaya.

Anaya initially evaded the question, but when he was pressed about it, he said, “Let’s say yes”. The left heavily criticized his response by holding it as proof that both political parties, PRI and PAN, who have governed the country during the last 18 years, are power-hungry and will consider any alternative to defeating a change in the political direction of the country, represented by López Obrador.

However, Anaya said Monday that such a claim was false and that he would not consider an alliance with PRI because it represents the opposite of what he stands for. The candidate said, “We are against what the current administration represents, and you have witnessed this administration’s efforts to knock me out of the race.”

The current administration has unveiled a couple of scandals involving Anaya and the candidate has been facing allegations of money laundering.