‘Price Is Right’ Made History and Everyone Lost Their Minds

The Price is Right wrapped up the premiere week for its 46th season with one of the wildest sequences they’ve ever had on the Big Wheel.
For those who missed out on this record-breaking moment, here’s what happened…
Because this is Drew Carey’s 10th season hosting the show, anyone who lands on $1.00 while spinning the wheel gets $10,000 straight away.
So the show’s last three contestants head to the wheel and the first one lands on $1.00…then the second one too…then the third gets a combined $1.00 on his two spins!
That would’ve been wild enough, but the wheel magic wasn’t done.
All three got to spin one more time and wouldn’t you know it, the first two landed on $1.00 AGAIN meaning they each got another $25,000.
At this point the audience, contestants, and Drew Carey are losing it.
$80,000 in a matter of minutes.
The third contestant narrowly missed out on more money but he did get that $10,000.
So the last two contestants, who already won $35,000, head back to the wheel to figure out who would make it to the Showcase Showdown. Drew Carey seemed to not be 100% sure what the rules were for a third round of spinning, he even had to ask someone off-screen whether the contestants would win more money if they landed on $1.00 again (they wouldn’t).
The luck of the wheel seemed to have ran out at that point and the streak of $1.00 spins ended at FIVE IN A ROW.
According to CBS, it was the most money ever spun on the wheel. Add in the fact that every contestant on the show won their pricing game’s too and Friday’s episode will go down in Price is Right history.
‘Price Is Right’ hizo historia y todos perdieron la cabeza
The Price is Right terminó la semana de estreno de su 46 temporada con una de las secuencias más salvajes que han tenido en la Gran Rueda.
Para aquellos que se perdieron en este momento de récord, esto es lo que pasó…
Debido a que esta es la 10ª temporada de Drew Carey en el programa, cualquiera que atine en $ 1.00 mientras gira la rueda obtiene $ 10,000 inmediatamente.
Así que los tres últimos concursantes del show van a la rueda y el primero atina en $1.00… luego el segundo también… ¡entonces el tercero obtiene un $1.00 combinado en sus dos vueltas!
Eso hubiera sido bastante salvaje, pero la magia de la rueda no había terminado.
Los tres llegaron a girar una vez más y no lo saben, los dos primeros aterrizaron en $1.00 OTRA vez, lo que significó que cada uno consiguió otros $25,000.
En este punto la audiencia, los concursantes, y Drew Carey están perdiendo la cabeza.
$80,000 en cuestión de minutos.
El tercer concursante perdió un poco más de dinero, pero obtuvo 10,000 dólares.
Así que los dos últimos concursantes, que ya habían ganado $35,000, regresan a la rueda para averiguar quién llegaría al Showcase Showdown. Drew Carey parecía no estar 100% seguro de cuáles eran las reglas para una tercera ronda al hilo, incluso tuvo que preguntarle a alguien fuera de la pantalla si los concursantes ganarían más dinero si aterrizaban en $1.00 de nuevo (no lo harían).
La suerte de la rueda parecía haber terminado en ese punto y la racha de giros de $1.00 giros terminó en CINCO EN UN HILO.
De acuerdo con CBS, fueron los giros que más han ganado dinero en el programa. Además, cada concursante del programa ganó los precios de su juego también y el episodio de viernes se recordará como EL episodio de ‘Price is Right”.