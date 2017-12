Pro-independence parties maintain a majority in Catalonia

After special elections called for yesterday by the Spanish government of Mariano Rajoy, the three secessionist parties of Catalonia held the majority in parliament, with 70 of 135 seats. Carles Puigdemont, the deposed Catalan president, said from Brussels that “the Spanish state was defeated.”

Puigdemont is in exile in Belgium, after the Spanish government took control of Catalonia in October. The result of the election is disappointing for the government of Rajoy, who had called for elections after sacking the government of Catalonia after Puigdemont called a unilateral referendum on its independence last October. The Spanish court warned that the referendum was illegal, and when the day of the vote arrived, the Spanish police forcibly removed voters from polling stations, ending in violent clashes between authorities and civilians.

The issue of Catalonia’s independence remains a subject in which the civilian population seems divided into equal parts. While in the referendum last October 90% of voters voted in favor of the separation, only 40% of Catalonia voted; in the elections this past Thursday, the secessionist parties obtained a majority in parliament but they also lost two seats compared to the past election, and only 47.7% of the population voted in favor of the separation, with 80% of citizen participation.