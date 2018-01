Proposed Law Aims to Ban Children Under 12 From Playing Tackle Football in Illinois

St. Louis – Proposed legislation unveiled Thursday would ban children younger than 12 years old from playing tackle football in Illinois.

The Dave Duerson Act would prohibit the children from playing tackle football offered by an organized youth sports program. Children under 12 would still be able to participate in all other athletic activities offered by organized youth sports programs.

Duerson, who was a safety for the Chicago Bears, committed suicide in 2011 at the age of 50. It was later found that Duerson suffered from CTE. Among those supporting the bill are Duerson’s son, Tregg, and former Bears players Otis Wilson and Mike Adamle.

CTE, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, can cause diseases linked to football players and other athletes with repetitive brain trauma.

State Rep. Carol Sente, a Democrat from Vernon Hills, says science shows that “the risks of playing football before turning 12 just aren’t worth it.”