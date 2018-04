Proposed tax increase to fund zoo’s expansion

St. Louis might soon see a bigger local zoo. The County Council introduced a tax increase proposal to fund the expansion of the St. Louis Zoo.

If the proposal goes through, county voters could decide on the ballot next November if they want a sales tax of one cent to an $8 purchase to fund a safari and wildlife adventure park, as well as a breeding facility.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Zoo Association, a private nonprofit organization that oversees fundraising, planned to buy 425 acres from the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local for $7.1 million. This money came from two anonymous donors.

Of those 425 acres, 175 would be devoted to a safari which could include an overnight camping area, and the remaining 250 would be used for a breeding facility. The expansion had been presented in 2016, in a 25-year plan for the zoo, but a deal to buy land from the Busch family fell through because of disagreements over the use of the land.

The state has already passed a law allowing the zoo to ask voters for a raise in sales tax by up to an eighth of 1 percent to fund the zoo’s infrastructure needs. The council will decide next week whether they advance the proposal or not.

There has been some criticism to the tax increase. Tom Sullivan, a local government watchdog from University City has said that the zoo should charge admission like other zoos in the country, and that the tax increase would affect those least able to afford it: senior citizens and low-income families.