Protecting Missouri’s Agriculture and Food Supply is Aim of McCaskill-Backed Bill

Senator: Bill takes a crucial step in protecting our food supply from foreign threats

WASHINGTON, April 13 – Protecting Americans by ensuring the security of the U.S. agriculture industry and food supply is the aim of a bipartisan bill that U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, signed on to cosponsor.

“It’s a scary scenario, the idea of a foreign power buying a U.S. agriculture or food company and later using the company’s products to threaten our security,” McCaskill said. “This legislation creates a necessary layer of protection to keep Americans safe. The food on the tables of families across the country could be threatened if we fail to take national security into account when foreign companies buy American agriculture and food businesses.”

The bill, Food Security is National Security, was introduced by Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. It adds the Secretaries of Agriculture and Health and Human Services to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which assesses national security concerns before a foreign company can buy a U.S. company. The bill would require CFIUS to make sure that before foreign entities purchase American businesses, the safety, quality and availability of the U.S. food supply is considered.

McCaskill is a longtime advocate for farmers and ranchers in Missouri and is deeply committed to ensuring that Missourians’ food sources are safe and meet the highest standards. Last week, McCaskill and a group of colleagues urged President Trump to address Chinese steel dumping and overcapacity and hold China accountable on trade during President Xi’s visit. In 2015, McCaskill joined a bipartisan effort urging President Barack Obama to make the Chinese approval process for the biotech agriculture industry a priority prior to Chinese President Xi’s visit to the United States.

Earlier this year, McCaskill and Senator Pat Roberts of Kansas introduced the Securing Our Agriculture and Food Act, which address the threat of agro-terrorism.

Missouri is particularly at risk when it comes to agriculture threats. With almost 100,000 farms across the state spanning over 28 million acres, the agriculture industry generates $88.4 billion a year for the state’s economy. The state has the second largest number of farms in the country and is one of the top producers for a number of crops including long grain rice, cotton, soybean, and corn. One in ten Missouri jobs are in the agriculture or forestry industries.

