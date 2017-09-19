Protesters Silently March Down Market Street in Downtown St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. September 18 – Monday morning, protests were seen across the St. Louis area.
Around 7 a.m., protesters were seen on the grass and sidewalk at 16th and Market. Some of the protesters held signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.” About 45 minutes after gathering, roughly 100 protesters silently marched down Market Street. When the group got to 14th Street and Market they stopped and all put their hands up.
The protesters then continued silently marching until they reached the steps of City Hall. When they arrived at City Hall, a few people spoke and then the crowd chanted “we will win together.”
Just before 8:30 a.m., the protesters gathered back in the street and linked arms while walking back down Market Street to the St. Louis City Municipal Court building, where they stopped. After stopping at the building for a short time, the protesters appeared to disperse.
Protests are entering the fourth day following the not guilty verdict of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.
Manifestantes marchan en silencio por Market Street en el centro de St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 18 de septiembre – Este lunes por la mañana se han visto protestas por el área de St. Louis.
Alrededor de las 7 de la mañana, los manifestantes fueron vistos en el césped y en la acera en 16th y Market. Algunos de los manifestantes tenían carteles que decían “Black Lives Matter” y “No Justice, No Peace”. Alrededor de 45 minutos después de la reunión, unos 100 manifestantes marcharon silenciosamente por Market Street. Cuando el grupo llegó a la calle 14 y Market se detuvieron y todos levantaron las manos.
Los manifestantes continuaron silenciosamente marchando hasta llegar a los escalones del Ayuntamiento. Cuando llegaron al Ayuntamiento, algunas personas hablaron y luego la multitud coreó “ganaremos juntos”.
Justo antes de las 8:30 de la mañana, los manifestantes se reunieron en la calle y se tomaron de los brazos mientras caminaban por Market Street hasta el edificio de la Corte Municipal de St. Louis, donde se detuvieron. Después de detenerse en el edificio por un corto tiempo, los manifestantes parecieron dispersarse.
Las protestas se están dando en el cuarto día después del veredicto no culpable del ex oficial de policía de St. Louis Jason Stockley por la muerte de Anthony Lamar Smith.