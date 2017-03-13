Protests erupt in Ferguson after new Michael Brown footage surfaces
FERGUSON. MARCH 13. A new documentary claim that previously unreleased surveillance video suggests Michael Brown didn’t rob the store shortly before he was fatally shot by police in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.
One of the filmmakers, Jason Pollock, told The New York Times he believes the footage shows Brown trading a small amount of marijuana for a bag of cigarettes around 1 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2014. The video doesn’t clearly show what was exchanged, but shows Brown leaving behind the bag of cigarettes.
An attorney representing Ferguson Market & Liquor said Sunday night that the video clip had been edited and the documentary falsely implied there was an exchange of marijuana for store merchandise. The documentary called “Stranger Fruit” premiered Saturday at the South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.
A group of protesters that grew to about 100 Sunday night went to the Ferguson Market & Liquor Store. Eventually the market closed, and police cleared the parking lot.
Shortly before midnight, 7 or 8 shots were heard from an area across the street from the market. There appeared to be no injuries. Someone stuffed a rag in the gas tank of a police car, but the damage was minor.
A Ferguson police officer suffered a broken nose when a woman punched him in the face as he tried to make an arrest, police said.
Las protestas estallan en Ferguson después de que nuevo video de Michael Brown sale a la luz
FERGUSON. 13 de marzo. Un nuevo documental denuncia que videos de vigilancia que no habían sido publicados previamente, sugieren que Michael Brown no robó la tienda poco antes de que fuera ejecutado fatalmente por la policía en Ferguson, Missouri, en 2014.
Uno de los cineastas, Jason Pollock, dijo a The New York Times que cree que las imágenes muestran que Brown negocia una pequeña cantidad de marihuana por una bolsa de cigarrillos alrededor de la 1 de la mañana del 9 de agosto de 2014. El video no muestra claramente lo que fue intercambiado, pero muestra a Brown dejando atrás la bolsa de cigarrillos.
Un abogado que representa a la tienda Ferguson Market & Liquor dijo el domingo por la noche que el video había sido editado y que el documental implicaba falsamente que hubo un intercambio de marihuana por mercancía de la tienda. El documental titulado “Stranger Fruit” se estrenó el sábado en el festival South By Southwest en Austin, Texas.
Un grupo de manifestantes que creció a cerca de 100 el domingo por la noche hizo presencia en la tienda Ferguson Market & Liquor. Finalmente la tienda se cerró y la policía despejó el estacionamiento.
Poco antes de la medianoche, se escucharon 7 o 8 tiros desde una zona al otro lado de la calle de la tienda. Al parecer no hubo heridos. Alguien metió un trapo en el tanque de gasolina de un coche de policía, pero el daño fue menor.
Un policía de Ferguson sufrió una fractura en la nariz cuando una mujer le dio un puñetazo en la cara mientras trataba de hacer un arresto, dijo la policía.