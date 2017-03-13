Protests erupt in Ferguson after new Michael Brown footage surfaces

FERGUSON. MARCH 13. A new documentary claim that previously unreleased surveillance video suggests Michael Brown didn’t rob the store shortly before he was fatally shot by police in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

One of the filmmakers, Jason Pollock, told The New York Times he believes the footage shows Brown trading a small amount of marijuana for a bag of cigarettes around 1 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2014. The video doesn’t clearly show what was exchanged, but shows Brown leaving behind the bag of cigarettes.

An attorney representing Ferguson Market & Liquor said Sunday night that the video clip had been edited and the documentary falsely implied there was an exchange of marijuana for store merchandise. The documentary called “Stranger Fruit” premiered Saturday at the South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

A group of protesters that grew to about 100 Sunday night went to the Ferguson Market & Liquor Store. Eventually the market closed, and police cleared the parking lot.

Shortly before midnight, 7 or 8 shots were heard from an area across the street from the market. There appeared to be no injuries. Someone stuffed a rag in the gas tank of a police car, but the damage was minor.

A Ferguson police officer suffered a broken nose when a woman punched him in the face as he tried to make an arrest, police said.