Saturday , October 7 2017
  • English
  • Spanish
Home / All / Puerto Rico Damage “Worse Than What You See on TV”

Puerto Rico Damage “Worse Than What You See on TV”

Red Latina 21 hours ago All, Economy, Featured, General News, International, Nation, Politics, U.S., U.S., Weather Leave a comment 73 Views


 

Credit: Gizmodo

 

St. Louis, MO. October 6 – It’s very, very hot. That’s what Roy Gillespie has to say about the situation in Puerto Rico. He’s with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Disaster Relief.

“Ten times, maybe twenty times worse than what you see on TV. This city was destroyed, absolutely destroyed. I don’t think a bomb could do this much damage,” he says.

 

Credit: Inside Climate News

 

Gillespie says they’re not even talking about rebuilding now, it’s about food and water and water is in short supply. Gillespie, who is based in St. Louis, encourages people to donate to the charities on the ground in Puerto Rico because the recovery will take a long, long time.

 

 

                                                              


 Los daños en Puerto Rico son “peores de lo que se ve en televisión”

 

Credit: Gizmodo

 

St. Louis, MO. 6 de octubre – Esto está muy, muy caliente. Eso es lo que Roy Gillespie tiene que decir sobre la situación en Puerto Rico. Él se encuentra con la Hermandad Internacional de Camioneros para el Rescate de Desastres.

“Diez veces, tal vez veinte veces peor de lo que ves en la televisión. Esta ciudad fue destruida, absolutamente destruida. No creo que una bomba pueda hacer tanto daño “, dice.

 

Credit: Inside Climate News

 

Gillespie dice que ni siquiera están hablando de reconstruir ahora, se trata de alimentos y agua y el agua es escasa. Gillespie, que tiene su sede en St. Louis, anima a la gente a donar a las organizaciones benéficas en el país, porque la recuperación tardará mucho, mucho tiempo.

 

 

                                                              


 

Tags

About Red Latina

Check Also

Racist, Anti-Semitic Newspaper Being Passed Out In St. Louis Neighborhood

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
Translate »