Puerto Rico Damage “Worse Than What You See on TV”

St. Louis, MO. October 6 – It’s very, very hot. That’s what Roy Gillespie has to say about the situation in Puerto Rico. He’s with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Disaster Relief.
“Ten times, maybe twenty times worse than what you see on TV. This city was destroyed, absolutely destroyed. I don’t think a bomb could do this much damage,” he says.
Gillespie says they’re not even talking about rebuilding now, it’s about food and water and water is in short supply. Gillespie, who is based in St. Louis, encourages people to donate to the charities on the ground in Puerto Rico because the recovery will take a long, long time.
Los daños en Puerto Rico son “peores de lo que se ve en televisión”
St. Louis, MO. 6 de octubre – Esto está muy, muy caliente. Eso es lo que Roy Gillespie tiene que decir sobre la situación en Puerto Rico. Él se encuentra con la Hermandad Internacional de Camioneros para el Rescate de Desastres.
“Diez veces, tal vez veinte veces peor de lo que ves en la televisión. Esta ciudad fue destruida, absolutamente destruida. No creo que una bomba pueda hacer tanto daño “, dice.
Gillespie dice que ni siquiera están hablando de reconstruir ahora, se trata de alimentos y agua y el agua es escasa. Gillespie, que tiene su sede en St. Louis, anima a la gente a donar a las organizaciones benéficas en el país, porque la recuperación tardará mucho, mucho tiempo.