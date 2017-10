Pumpkin Patches in St. Louis to Visit this Fall

You can take the family this autumn to get gourds, pick out colorful seasonal décor, and purchase ingredients for Grandma’s next pumpkin pie. St. Louis pumpkin farms offer a whole afternoon of fun for the entire family, including hayrides, playgrounds, live music, and snacks.

Stuckmeyer’s Farm

Pick a pumpkin from the field, or select one from the greenhouse. Fort Spooky playground and wagon rides are available all week. On weekends, enjoy Farm Fun Days with pony rides, inflatables, live music, and carnival food. Fort Spooky is free; all other attractions require a ticket. Free admission. Open daily. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 249 Schneider, Fenton. 636-349-1225.

Eckert’s Farm

The king of pick-your-own fruit pulls out all the stops in the weeks leading up to Halloween. The Millstadt location offers family-friendly haunted hayrides and an evening bonfire. There’s plenty of fall fun, such as a giant corn maze, pony rides, carnival rides, and a petting farm. Some activities are only offered on weekends. Tickets are required for some rides. No admission fees to the Belleville and Grafton locations; Millstadt charges $12.50 per person. Open daily. Hours vary by location. 800-745-0513.

Thies Farm Pumpkin Land

Take the kids to Theis Farm for an agriculture-inspired playground, including mini hay mazes, a corn cannon, farm animals, and wagon rides. Pony rides, face painting, and more are offered on weekends. The Thies family’s original, smaller farm is located in the middle of a St. Louis suburb, while the Maryland Heights location has plenty of room to roam. Admission ranges from $4.50– $7. 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Tue–Sat; 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun.

Brookdale Farms

Welcome to the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde of pumpkin patches. During the day it’s a friendly place to take the kids for pumpkin-picking, a cool corn maze, wagon rides, a pumpkin sling shot, and a mini petting zoo. After dark, it switches to an outdoor haunted house, dubbed “Red’s Corn Maze Massacre.” Admission is $6 for kids 4–11; $9 for ages 12 and over; children under 3 get in free. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Thu–Sun. 8004 Twin River, Eureka. 636-938-1005.

Rombach’s Farm

Located in Chesterfield, the Rombach’s family farm is one of the area’s most popular places for fall fun. Kids can stroll through mildly haunted scenes and play in a Western-style fort before picking pumpkins. Pony rides, hay rides, and BBQ are offered on Saturdays and Sundays for an extra fee. Free admission. Open daily. 9 a.m.–6 p.m. 18639 Olive, Chesterfield. 636-532-7265.

Centennial Farms Pumpkin Fantasyland

Enjoy a day on the farm with pumpkin-picking and storybook Halloween decorations. There are mazes to run through, a grain bin to play in, and other children’s activities to enjoy. Centennial Farms is located in Augusta wine country, so the adults can pick up a bottle of wine before heading home. Free admission. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Mon–Sat; 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sun. 199 Jackson, Augusta. 636-228-4338.

Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Market

Need a quick pumpkin fix? Head to the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market. It transforms into a mini pumpkin patch during October. You’ll find 10 varieties of pumpkins and plenty of fall plants to decorate the yard. Kids will enjoy Tractor Land, Fort Summit, and a needle-in-a-haystack hunt. Free admission. Open daily. 9 a.m.–8 p.m. 150 E. Argonne, Kirkwood. 314-984-9496.

Be sure to check each pumpkin patch’s website before you visit. Though several patches are open seven days a week, some of the extra activities—like pony rides—only take place on weekends.