Putin Willing to Release ‘Records’ to Congress of Trump’s Meeting with Russian Officials

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Wednesday to turn over “records” to Congress that his country has of President Donald Trump’s meeting last week with Russian officials — and cast the turmoil engulfing Washington as “political schizophrenia.”

Putin at a joint news conference with the visiting Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said that U.S. politicians seem to be provoking an “anti-Russian sentiment,” which he called either “stupid” or “dangerous,” according to The Associated Press.

He added that he initially found reports that Russia allegedly interfered in last year’s U.S. election as “funny,” but now he’s “concerned because it’s hard to imagine what the people who produce such nonsense can come up with next.”

Russia’s state-run TASS agency confirmed that Putin offered to release a transcript of the talks between Trump and the Russian envoy during their May 10 meeting at the White House if members of Congress ask.

The Trump administration has been caught in a series of missteps and questions over its handling last week of the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the revelations Monday that the president provided highly classified intelligence information to Russian officials.

It was also revealed Tuesday that Comey had written an internal memo saying saying Trump asked him to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — the latest twist in the political saga now raising questions of obstruction of justice on Trump’s part.