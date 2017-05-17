Putin Willing to Release ‘Records’ to Congress of Trump’s Meeting with Russian Officials
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Wednesday to turn over “records” to Congress that his country has of President Donald Trump’s meeting last week with Russian officials — and cast the turmoil engulfing Washington as “political schizophrenia.”
Putin at a joint news conference with the visiting Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said that U.S. politicians seem to be provoking an “anti-Russian sentiment,” which he called either “stupid” or “dangerous,” according to The Associated Press.
He added that he initially found reports that Russia allegedly interfered in last year’s U.S. election as “funny,” but now he’s “concerned because it’s hard to imagine what the people who produce such nonsense can come up with next.”
Russia’s state-run TASS agency confirmed that Putin offered to release a transcript of the talks between Trump and the Russian envoy during their May 10 meeting at the White House if members of Congress ask.
The Trump administration has been caught in a series of missteps and questions over its handling last week of the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the revelations Monday that the president provided highly classified intelligence information to Russian officials.
It was also revealed Tuesday that Comey had written an internal memo saying saying Trump asked him to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — the latest twist in the political saga now raising questions of obstruction of justice on Trump’s part.
Putin dispuesto a divulgar “informes” al Congreso sobre la reunión de Trump con funcionarios rusos
El presidente ruso Vladimir Putin ofreció este miércoles entregar al Congreso de Estados Unidos “informes” de la reunión entre el presidente Donald Trump con funcionarios rusos que se llevó a cabo la semana pasada – y así terminar con la confusión que está envolviendo a Washington en una “esquizofrenia política”.
Putin, en una conferencia de prensa conjunta con el Primer Ministro Italiano Paolo Gentiloni, comentó que los políticos de Estados Unidos parecen estar provocando un “sentimiento anti Rusia”, al cual llamó “estúpido” o “peligroso”, de acuerdo con The Associated Press.
Agregó que inicialmente encontró “divertidos” los reportes en donde se decía que Rusia supuestamente interfirió en la elección de Estados Unidos del año pasado, pero ahora está “preocupado porque es difícil imaginar lo que ahora vaya a inventar la gente que creó esas tonterías”.
La Agencia gubernamental Rusa TASS confirmó que Putin ofreció divulgar una transcripción de las conversaciones entre Trump y los funcionarios rusos en su reunión del 10 de mayo en la Casa Blanca si es que los miembros del Congreso así lo solicitaran.
La Administración de Trump ha sido sorprendida en una serie de tropiezos y cuestionamientos sobre cómo ha manejado el despido del Director del FBI, James Comey, y las revelaciones de este lunes que indican que el presidente proporcionó información de inteligencia altamente clasificada a funcionarios rusos.
Este martes también se reveló que Comey redacto un memo interno que dice que Trump le pidió que cerrara la investigación al Asesor de Seguridad Nacional Michael Flynn.