Putin wins reelection in Russia

In what came as a surprise to no one, Vladimir Putin was reelected for a fourth term with 74% of the vote in yesterday’s Russian elections. The 65-year-old politician has been in power in one form of another since 2000.

Putin’s Russia has been the center of attention for well over two years now as it has engaged in illegal activity from international politics to sporting events. Just last week, British Prime Minister Theresa May said there was “clear evidence” that Russia was behind the attack on a former Soviet spy living in the UK, who was poisoned along her daughter with a nerve agent, on March 4.

Putin’s victory means difficult times will continue for the West and how it chooses to deal with Russia’s ever-growing international influence. The EU’s foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini, insisted that sanctions against Russia would not be eased, but some in Europe see Putin’s consolidation in power as an opportunity for their far-right movements to gain traction in their countries. The pro-Kremlin Northern League leader, Matteo Salvini, has formally joined a political alliance with Putin. Meanwhile, in the United States, the White House expressed “no surprise” over Putin’s victory, while President Trump continues to be haunted by the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.