Ranken Technical College lockdown after nearby shooting

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 7. Ranken Technical College’s St. Louis campus was on lockdown Tuesday after after a 19-year-old MAN was shot while riding his motorcycle in the 4400 block of Page.

The college announced on Facebook that they were on lockdown around 12:20 p.m, and there were a “potential life threatening emergency.”

According to a late post from the college on Social media no students or employees were involved in the incident.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 1 p.m.