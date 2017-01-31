Rapper killed in triple shooting near St. Louis restaurant
ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police say a rapper died in a triple shooting in downtown St. Louis.
Police on Monday said the victim was 28-year-old Lamarcus Turner, whose stage name was Blenda Boy Boo. He was shot Friday night in a drive-by shooting that injured two others.
Police have no suspects in the case.
One other man was shot in the wrist and the other was shot in the foot.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports witnesses said the victims were in a large group of men who sitting at a table in the Hooters restaurant. The truck pulled up and someone fired at them as the men were leaving the restaurant. The witnesses said the men appeared to have been targeted.
Turner was the father of three children.
Rapero muere en tiroteo cerca a un restaurante en St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – La policía de St. Louis dijo que un rapero murió en un tiroteo triple en el centro de St. Louis.
La policía dijo el lunes que la víctima era Lamarcus Turner, de 28 años, cuyo nombre artístico era Blenda Boy Boo. Fue herido el viernes por la noche en un tiroteo que lesionó a otros dos.
La policía no tiene sospechosos en el caso.
A otro hombre le dispararon en la muñeca y al otro le dispararon en el pie.
El St Louis Post-Dispatch informó que testigos dijeron que las víctimas estaban en medio de un gran grupo de hombres sentados en una mesa en el restaurante Hooters. Un vehículo se detuvo y alguien disparó contra ellos mientras los hombres salían del restaurante. Los testigos dijeron que los hombres parecían haber sido el objetivo del ataque.
Turner era padre de tres niños.