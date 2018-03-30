REASONS FOR THOUGHT

The Great Path focuses on the inner life of the person

Titolopochtli, Ajook Oolal (TAO) Domingo Días Porta

The Great Path focuses on the inner life of the person. Traveling through our deserts, seas, warm jungles, cold summits, valleys and inland forests, that is, the stages and experiences of our destiny, we will rediscover Eden, we will be what we should have always been, if it were not for our adventurous spirit. Let us stop being what we are, and become what we can and should be: an authentic image and likeness, not mere words to show off.

With willpower in action and faith in our potential we make our way in life, demolishing mountains of difficulties, obstacles, criticisms, dissolving pessimism and discouragement. Those who succeed take care of their energy, they do not dissipate it because of an agitated and distracted mind, or by that constant bustle of the usual routine. An efficient routine is a discipline to organize time and space to get the juice out of life.

If you expect something from others you become materialistic, you get anxious and let down. If you give something to others, you spiritualize yourself, achieve interior serenity and realize fulfillment. Be it happiness, love, health, money, always give, you will be humanly rich if you give, poor if you wait. Love is knowing how to give, and knowing how to appreciate and receive love when they give it to you: Love = (Sabrecidar), knowing how to give and knowing how to receive. Love, and other feelings and attentions, must always be reciprocated. It is the universal law, in nature we can observe how it is applied: the tree, for example, receives life from the earth, and reciprocates by fertilizing her with its branches and dry leaves when it falls to the ground. We do it involuntarily when returning the body that Mother Earth gave us on loan, but it has more value if in life each day we give back so many experiences that bring us messages of wisdom.

Normally you do what you can. In going beyond that limit lies the greatness of a being. Examples like that of Gandhi, who faced by himself an entire empire that subjugated his people. Thanks to that greatness of soul (Mahatma) all the people, millions, accompanied him. The inaction or poverty of actions should never be justified when an ideal, a call, a program is accepted destined to free beings from the chains of ignorance, diseases, vices, moral slavery, and to implement a real kingdom of peace, happiness, well-being and existential spirituality.

From: M. A. Astudillo On Facebook: I was cordially invited by Maestro Paul Acuña to receive a distinction, which I did not accept because I was part of the Group Action for World Unity A.U.M. of the Venerable Master Domingo Dias Porta. I also had my reservations about who accepted this cordial invitation. Today your comment, Respectable Brother M. Gomez G., ratifies my concerns. It is sad this way of acting for some brothers only interested in their personal appearance. I ask you to remember that with all the Masters there are persons that approach them with these tendencies. The S.M.A. the H.H.M. the Venerable Master DDP. In The New Age we hope that they will not continue repeating. PASH …

Well done, Brother Astudillo. A true Master only gives Initiatic recognition to his disciples. He does not interfere with those of other Masters, which goes against the Ethics of High Initiation. He does not look for conversions, does not offer degrees but Work on the Path. “You have the right to work, not to its fruits”, because the true Path is of Renunciation to all personal profit, and therefore, of impersonal service. The candidate is free to choose his teacher, but he [the teacher] does not seek him or try to convert him with offers as a decoy. If he does, it is stimulating ambitions, something contrary to all spirituality. An authentic Master is not an exhibitionist nor asks for worship to his personality nor preaches sectarian doctrines to impose himself. All this is typical of false teachers and preachers. Continue on, do not sell yourself, and respect your sacred essence.

Let us be respectful of the ethical norms of High Initiation, and we will be rewarded with the exaltation of the conscience to higher levels of Realization. It is the noblest wealth that we have to yearn for in this short life, which is a trial path for the evolution of the being, the school of every day.