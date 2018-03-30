REASONS FOR THOUGHT
The Great Path focuses on the inner life of the person
Titolopochtli, Ajook Oolal (TAO) Domingo Días Porta
The Great Path focuses on the inner life of the person. Traveling through our deserts, seas, warm jungles, cold summits, valleys and inland forests, that is, the stages and experiences of our destiny, we will rediscover Eden, we will be what we should have always been, if it were not for our adventurous spirit. Let us stop being what we are, and become what we can and should be: an authentic image and likeness, not mere words to show off.
With willpower in action and faith in our potential we make our way in life, demolishing mountains of difficulties, obstacles, criticisms, dissolving pessimism and discouragement. Those who succeed take care of their energy, they do not dissipate it because of an agitated and distracted mind, or by that constant bustle of the usual routine. An efficient routine is a discipline to organize time and space to get the juice out of life.
If you expect something from others you become materialistic, you get anxious and let down. If you give something to others, you spiritualize yourself, achieve interior serenity and realize fulfillment. Be it happiness, love, health, money, always give, you will be humanly rich if you give, poor if you wait. Love is knowing how to give, and knowing how to appreciate and receive love when they give it to you: Love = (Sabrecidar), knowing how to give and knowing how to receive. Love, and other feelings and attentions, must always be reciprocated. It is the universal law, in nature we can observe how it is applied: the tree, for example, receives life from the earth, and reciprocates by fertilizing her with its branches and dry leaves when it falls to the ground. We do it involuntarily when returning the body that Mother Earth gave us on loan, but it has more value if in life each day we give back so many experiences that bring us messages of wisdom.
Normally you do what you can. In going beyond that limit lies the greatness of a being. Examples like that of Gandhi, who faced by himself an entire empire that subjugated his people. Thanks to that greatness of soul (Mahatma) all the people, millions, accompanied him. The inaction or poverty of actions should never be justified when an ideal, a call, a program is accepted destined to free beings from the chains of ignorance, diseases, vices, moral slavery, and to implement a real kingdom of peace, happiness, well-being and existential spirituality.
From: M. A. Astudillo On Facebook: I was cordially invited by Maestro Paul Acuña to receive a distinction, which I did not accept because I was part of the Group Action for World Unity A.U.M. of the Venerable Master Domingo Dias Porta. I also had my reservations about who accepted this cordial invitation. Today your comment, Respectable Brother M. Gomez G., ratifies my concerns. It is sad this way of acting for some brothers only interested in their personal appearance. I ask you to remember that with all the Masters there are persons that approach them with these tendencies. The S.M.A. the H.H.M. the Venerable Master DDP. In The New Age we hope that they will not continue repeating. PASH …
Well done, Brother Astudillo. A true Master only gives Initiatic recognition to his disciples. He does not interfere with those of other Masters, which goes against the Ethics of High Initiation. He does not look for conversions, does not offer degrees but Work on the Path. “You have the right to work, not to its fruits”, because the true Path is of Renunciation to all personal profit, and therefore, of impersonal service. The candidate is free to choose his teacher, but he [the teacher] does not seek him or try to convert him with offers as a decoy. If he does, it is stimulating ambitions, something contrary to all spirituality. An authentic Master is not an exhibitionist nor asks for worship to his personality nor preaches sectarian doctrines to impose himself. All this is typical of false teachers and preachers. Continue on, do not sell yourself, and respect your sacred essence.
Let us be respectful of the ethical norms of High Initiation, and we will be rewarded with the exaltation of the conscience to higher levels of Realization. It is the noblest wealth that we have to yearn for in this short life, which is a trial path for the evolution of the being, the school of every day.
RAZONES PARA EL PENSAMIENTO
El Gran Sendero se enfoca en la vida interior de la persona
Titolopochtli, Ajook Oolal (TAO) Domingo Días Porta
El Gran Sendero se enfoca en la vida interior de la persona. Viajando a través de nuestros desiertos, mares, cálidas junglas, cumbres frías, valles y bosques interiores, es decir, las etapas y experiencias de nuestro destino, redescubriremos el Edén, seremos lo que deberíamos haber sido siempre, si no fuera por nuestro espíritu aventurero. Dejemos de ser lo que somos y seamos lo que podemos y debemos ser: una imagen y semejanza auténticas, no meras palabras para presumir.
Con la fuerza de voluntad en acción y la fe en nuestro potencial, hacemos nuestro camino en la vida, demoliendo montañas de dificultades, obstáculos, críticas, disolviendo el pesimismo y el desaliento. Aquellos que tienen éxito cuidan su energía, no la disipan debido a una mente agitada y distraída, o por el constante bullicio de la rutina habitual. Una rutina eficiente es una disciplina para organizar el tiempo y el espacio para sacar el jugo de la vida.
Si espera algo de los demás, se vuelve materialista, se pone ansioso y decepcionado. Si les das algo a otros, te espiritualizas, logras la serenidad interior y realizas la realización. Ya sea felicidad, amor, salud, dinero, siempre da, serás humanamente ricos, si das, pobre si esperas. El amor es saber cómo dar, y saber apreciar y recibir amor cuando te lo dan: Amor = (Sabrecidar), saber cómo dar y saber cómo recibir. El amor y otros sentimientos y atenciones deben ser siempre recíprocos. Es la ley universal, en la naturaleza podemos observar cómo se aplica: el árbol, por ejemplo, recibe vida de la tierra, y reciproca fertilizándola con sus ramas y hojas secas cuando cae al suelo. Lo hacemos involuntariamente al devolver el cuerpo que la Madre Tierra nos dio en préstamo, pero tiene más valor si en la vida todos los días devolvemos tantas experiencias que nos traen mensajes de sabiduría.
Normalmente haces lo que puedes. Al ir más allá de ese límite yace la grandeza de un ser. Ejemplos como el de Gandhi, que se enfrentó a sí mismo a todo un imperio que subyugaba a su pueblo. Gracias a esa grandeza del alma (Mahatma) todas las personas, millones, lo acompañaron. La inacción o pobreza de las acciones nunca debe justificarse cuando se acepta un ideal, un llamado, un programa destinado a liberar a los seres de las cadenas de la ignorancia, las enfermedades, los vicios, la esclavitud moral, y para implementar un verdadero reino de paz, felicidad, bien -ser y espiritualidad existencial.
De: M. A. Astudillo En Facebook: Fui cordialmente invitado por el maestro Paul Acuña para recibir una distinción, que no acepté porque formé parte del Grupo Acción por la Unidad Mundial A.U.M. del Venerable Maestro Domingo Dias Porta. También tenía mis reservas sobre quién aceptó esta invitación cordial. Hoy su comentario, Respetable Hermano M. Gomez G., ratifica mis preocupaciones. Es triste esta forma de actuar para algunos hermanos solo interesados en su apariencia personal. Te pido que recuerdes que con todos los Maestros hay personas que se acercan a ellos con estas tendencias. El S.M.A. el H.H.M. el Venerable Maestro DDP. En The New Age, esperamos que no continúen repitiéndose. PASH …
Bien hecho, Hermano Astudillo. Un verdadero Maestro solo otorga reconocimiento iniciático a sus discípulos. Él no interfiere con los de otros Maestros, lo que va en contra de la Ética de la Alta Iniciación.
No busca conversiones, no ofrece grados, pero trabaja en el camino. “Tienes derecho al trabajo, no a sus frutos”, porque el verdadero Camino es la Renuncia a todo beneficio personal y, por lo tanto, a un servicio impersonal. El candidato es libre de elegir a su maestro, pero él [el maestro] no lo busca o intenta convertirlo con ofertas como señuelo. Si lo hace, es ambiciones estimulantes, algo contrario a toda espiritualidad. Un auténtico Maestro no es exhibicionista ni pide adoración a su personalidad ni predica doctrinas sectarias para imponerse. Todo esto es típico de los falsos maestros y predicadores. Continúa, no te vengas y respeta tu sagrada esencia.
Seamos respetuosos de las normas éticas de la Alta Iniciación, y seremos recompensados con la exaltación de la conciencia a niveles más altos de Realización. Es la riqueza más noble que tenemos que anhelar en esta corta vida, que es un camino de prueba para la evolución del ser, la escuela de todos los días.