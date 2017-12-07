REASONS FOR THOUGHT

The Bible is the Temple of Secrets, whose doors, when opened with their keys, give us powers in the spiritual and material world. Teachings transmitted only to the Disciples, to those who are prepared, so that the profane does not misuse them. It is not the only book of its kind that we study.

(Master De La Ferrière in ‘The Great Messages’, chap. Tha-Kaze.)

The current awakening of the study of the Bible comes to the masses through religions; that is why many believe it to be of religious origin. But the wisdom enclosed in it, is of more transcendental origin. It is the compilation of a very old teaching, based on the experience of the ancient sages. Profound wisdom both scientific and philosophical as mystical, and even more INICIATIC. A cultured person searches in that source for what he can scarcely find in other sources. It is studied through 22 esoteric keys and has seven meanings.

(Elder Brother J. M. Estrada in ‘Living Teaching’, pages 320 to 321.)

Good descends endlessly upon the earth like the light of the Sun, like rain, like birds.

You can experience it if you do not complain or feed fears; if you approach nature to contemplate and receive its vigor, its beauty, and its fruits.

If you allow the Good to bathe you with its rays, like the sun with its light, instead of walking in shadows.

It is your choice. The highest good does not seek you, it is there, neutral, waiting for whoever wants to take it, similar to the fruits in the trees. Do not hesitate.

Approach the tree of life. Courage!

Evil is the absence of good.

As illness is absence of health, but it is not something, it is absence, and today there is a science of disease, how strange, right?

If you eat badly you get sick, if you work badly, if you think badly, just as the shadow is absence of light, or a very weak light, but there is no shadow but light.

Then evil, sickness, and suffering are a lack of responsibility in caring for good, for health, and happiness, for those treasures of life.

Good must be sought, or better yet, cultivated.

Evil arrives by itself, it just takes neglect. It is a shadow, a void, a belief.

Light because it is an energy, can be used, for example, electricity.

There is no way to use shadow as energy, because it is absence of energy; like a discharged battery, a car without gas, an empty stomach. There is no science or technology that uses a shadow.

Illusion is a form of mental energy, with illusion you can compose a song, paint a picture, and write a poem.

On the other hand, disillusionment is like a shadow.

The world is not illusion, it is a reality in which we will find the Truth.

Illusion and disappointment are mental and emotional states.

T.A-O Domingo Días Porta

In superior Magic or Theurgy, this fleeting life is used as training and preparation for postmortem life. Day by day, instant by instant, everywhere. Following the path of harmony and beauty. With the truth in hand like a GPS or map, without having further illusion in the mirage of samsara. The human is like the silkworm in this life; his body when dying is like the chrysalis; when the soul is released he becomes like the butterfly, flying to freedom in another reality. Such is the alchemy of the soul that is achieved if in this life, the maturity of the spirit is reached; otherwise, one must try again, repeat the course of studies, or ascend to the next step or level. The worm will never understand how the butterfly lives, believing that there is no better life than its own. Neither is the butterfly interested, nor could it return to the life of a worm, even if invited by his old friends. It is better to forget. Forgetting is a faculty of the mind, not just remembering. With attachment to the past, without being able to forget and detach oneself from ties, evolution, the ascension of the soul, would not be possible, but only the shackles to the ghosts of remembrance, stagnation. Each incarnation or rebirth presumes an ascent, a detachment from the previous life in search of new experiences with their corresponding lessons for the progress of the soul; until graduating as an “Earthling” in order to ascend to the next level of education in the cosmos, that great university, infinite and eternal like us, students without end. From its distant past, only the quintessence would remain, the elixir of long life, the latent powers that have been opening up in the course of time, now in all its fullness and splendor, away from the world of shadows, and half-living.

T.A-O Domingo Días Porta

Past, present and future are not separate, they are very relative terms. Time is continuous, like a river without dams; it is rhythm, undulating energy, serpentine. In the present are enclosed the past and future of a person, or a society. What a person is today is the result of his yesterday, his past; it is the testimony of how he has lived. Your past does not die, it is alive, and it conditions you. Few know how to center themselves in their present projected into the future. What a person is today becomes his travel ticket for the future. What you sow today, that you will reap tomorrow. What you are reaping today is the fruit of your past sowing. Always choose the best seeds. Every day, every today, opportunities arise to apply free will to the conditioning of the past and to the circumstances of time-space (place and era), escaping the limitations in order to realize our yearnings. They are doors that open briefly, if we are alert we can pass and exercise our rights as beings of light. It is not easy to take that leap, it requires courage and spiritual culture applied to daily living. The attachment to the personality greatly limits, that transient

‘I’; its customs and pursuits are chains. Learn to be free. A chained dog is happy to have food and shelter and someone to take care of him. Do not live bound to samsara, yes, take advantage of it as gymnastics for your spirit, the exercise of Sujuy Tukul (Space-Time is an important chapter of that Mayan knowledge, a liberating knowledge.) Remember, Freedom is not debauchery, it is accepting destiny and at the same time extracting its juice for the benefit of your spiritual realization.

T.A-O Domingo Días Porta

In Superior Magic, Theurgy, this fleeting life is used as training and preparation for post-mortem life. Day after day, moment by moment, everywhere. Walking on the path of harmony and beauty. With the truth in hand as GPS or travel map, not to get excited anymore with the illusions of samsara.

PASH … IN LAK’EH … T.A-O Domingo Días Porta

The Sanskrit School talks about SAMSARA (experience), which is the transmigration of beings. Thanks to the SAMSKARA (predispositions, aptitudes, abilities) the possibilities coming from the past and result of the karmic inheritance, is that the being can evolve. This trace (VASANA) is due to the intellectual plane that attracts and agglomerates thoughts in forms, thus building the KARMA.

(Master De La Ferrière in ‘Parallelism of Traditions’, P.P.II page 35, Ed. Nice.)

It requires a new attitude towards the actions of the senses, removing arbitrary discriminations, attachments and prejudices, that is, undoing the karmic formations that bind us to this earth, which create the illusion of samsara, the cycles of birth and death.

(Foundations of Tibetan Mysticism, Lama Anagarika Govinda, p.80.)