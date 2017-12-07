REASONS FOR THOUGHT
The Bible is the Temple of Secrets, whose doors, when opened with their keys, give us powers in the spiritual and material world. Teachings transmitted only to the Disciples, to those who are prepared, so that the profane does not misuse them. It is not the only book of its kind that we study.
(Master De La Ferrière in ‘The Great Messages’, chap. Tha-Kaze.)
The current awakening of the study of the Bible comes to the masses through religions; that is why many believe it to be of religious origin. But the wisdom enclosed in it, is of more transcendental origin. It is the compilation of a very old teaching, based on the experience of the ancient sages. Profound wisdom both scientific and philosophical as mystical, and even more INICIATIC. A cultured person searches in that source for what he can scarcely find in other sources. It is studied through 22 esoteric keys and has seven meanings.
(Elder Brother J. M. Estrada in ‘Living Teaching’, pages 320 to 321.)
Good descends endlessly upon the earth like the light of the Sun, like rain, like birds.
You can experience it if you do not complain or feed fears; if you approach nature to contemplate and receive its vigor, its beauty, and its fruits.
If you allow the Good to bathe you with its rays, like the sun with its light, instead of walking in shadows.
It is your choice. The highest good does not seek you, it is there, neutral, waiting for whoever wants to take it, similar to the fruits in the trees. Do not hesitate.
Approach the tree of life. Courage!
Evil is the absence of good.
As illness is absence of health, but it is not something, it is absence, and today there is a science of disease, how strange, right?
If you eat badly you get sick, if you work badly, if you think badly, just as the shadow is absence of light, or a very weak light, but there is no shadow but light.
Then evil, sickness, and suffering are a lack of responsibility in caring for good, for health, and happiness, for those treasures of life.
Good must be sought, or better yet, cultivated.
Evil arrives by itself, it just takes neglect. It is a shadow, a void, a belief.
Light because it is an energy, can be used, for example, electricity.
There is no way to use shadow as energy, because it is absence of energy; like a discharged battery, a car without gas, an empty stomach. There is no science or technology that uses a shadow.
Illusion is a form of mental energy, with illusion you can compose a song, paint a picture, and write a poem.
On the other hand, disillusionment is like a shadow.
The world is not illusion, it is a reality in which we will find the Truth.
Illusion and disappointment are mental and emotional states.
T.A-O Domingo Días Porta
In superior Magic or Theurgy, this fleeting life is used as training and preparation for postmortem life. Day by day, instant by instant, everywhere. Following the path of harmony and beauty. With the truth in hand like a GPS or map, without having further illusion in the mirage of samsara. The human is like the silkworm in this life; his body when dying is like the chrysalis; when the soul is released he becomes like the butterfly, flying to freedom in another reality. Such is the alchemy of the soul that is achieved if in this life, the maturity of the spirit is reached; otherwise, one must try again, repeat the course of studies, or ascend to the next step or level. The worm will never understand how the butterfly lives, believing that there is no better life than its own. Neither is the butterfly interested, nor could it return to the life of a worm, even if invited by his old friends. It is better to forget. Forgetting is a faculty of the mind, not just remembering. With attachment to the past, without being able to forget and detach oneself from ties, evolution, the ascension of the soul, would not be possible, but only the shackles to the ghosts of remembrance, stagnation. Each incarnation or rebirth presumes an ascent, a detachment from the previous life in search of new experiences with their corresponding lessons for the progress of the soul; until graduating as an “Earthling” in order to ascend to the next level of education in the cosmos, that great university, infinite and eternal like us, students without end. From its distant past, only the quintessence would remain, the elixir of long life, the latent powers that have been opening up in the course of time, now in all its fullness and splendor, away from the world of shadows, and half-living.
T.A-O Domingo Días Porta
Past, present and future are not separate, they are very relative terms. Time is continuous, like a river without dams; it is rhythm, undulating energy, serpentine. In the present are enclosed the past and future of a person, or a society. What a person is today is the result of his yesterday, his past; it is the testimony of how he has lived. Your past does not die, it is alive, and it conditions you. Few know how to center themselves in their present projected into the future. What a person is today becomes his travel ticket for the future. What you sow today, that you will reap tomorrow. What you are reaping today is the fruit of your past sowing. Always choose the best seeds. Every day, every today, opportunities arise to apply free will to the conditioning of the past and to the circumstances of time-space (place and era), escaping the limitations in order to realize our yearnings. They are doors that open briefly, if we are alert we can pass and exercise our rights as beings of light. It is not easy to take that leap, it requires courage and spiritual culture applied to daily living. The attachment to the personality greatly limits, that transient
‘I’; its customs and pursuits are chains. Learn to be free. A chained dog is happy to have food and shelter and someone to take care of him. Do not live bound to samsara, yes, take advantage of it as gymnastics for your spirit, the exercise of Sujuy Tukul (Space-Time is an important chapter of that Mayan knowledge, a liberating knowledge.) Remember, Freedom is not debauchery, it is accepting destiny and at the same time extracting its juice for the benefit of your spiritual realization.
T.A-O Domingo Días Porta
In Superior Magic, Theurgy, this fleeting life is used as training and preparation for post-mortem life. Day after day, moment by moment, everywhere. Walking on the path of harmony and beauty. With the truth in hand as GPS or travel map, not to get excited anymore with the illusions of samsara.
PASH … IN LAK’EH … T.A-O Domingo Días Porta
The Sanskrit School talks about SAMSARA (experience), which is the transmigration of beings. Thanks to the SAMSKARA (predispositions, aptitudes, abilities) the possibilities coming from the past and result of the karmic inheritance, is that the being can evolve. This trace (VASANA) is due to the intellectual plane that attracts and agglomerates thoughts in forms, thus building the KARMA.
(Master De La Ferrière in ‘Parallelism of Traditions’, P.P.II page 35, Ed. Nice.)
It requires a new attitude towards the actions of the senses, removing arbitrary discriminations, attachments and prejudices, that is, undoing the karmic formations that bind us to this earth, which create the illusion of samsara, the cycles of birth and death.
(Foundations of Tibetan Mysticism, Lama Anagarika Govinda, p.80.)
RAZONES PARA EL PENSAMIENTO
La Biblia es el Templo de los Secretos, cuyas puertas al abrirse con sus claves, nos dan poderes en el mundo espiritual y material. Enseñanzas transmitidas solo a los Discípulos, a quienes estén preparados, para que el profano no haga mal uso de ellas. No es el único libro de su género que estudiamos.
(Maestre de la Ferriére en ‘Los Grandes Mensajes’, cap. Tha-Kaze.)
El despertar actual del estudio de la Biblia viene a las masas por conducto de las religiones; por eso muchos la creen de origen religioso. Pero la sabiduría encerrada en ella es de origen más trascendental. Es la recopilación de una enseñanza muy antigua, basada en la experiencia de los antiguos sabios. Profunda sabiduría tanto científica y filosófica como mística, y más aún INICIATICA. Una persona culta busca en esa fuente lo que escasamente puede hallar en otras fuentes. Se estudia mediante 22 claves esotéricas y tiene siete acepciones.
(Hmo. Mayor J. M. Estrada en ‘Enseñanza Viviente’, págs. 320 a 321.)
El bien desciende interminablemente sobre la tierra como la luz del sol, como la lluvia, como los pájaros.
Puedes experimentarlo si no te quejas o alimentas miedos; si te acercas a la naturaleza para contemplar y recibir su vigor, su belleza y sus frutos.
Si permites que el Bien te bañe con sus rayos, como el sol con su luz, en lugar de caminar en las sombras.
Es tu elección. El bien más elevado no te busca, está ahí, neutral, esperando a quien quiera tomarlo, similar a los frutos en los árboles. No lo dudes.
Acércate al árbol de la vida. ¡Con Valor!
El mal es la ausencia del bien.
Como la enfermedad es la ausencia de la salud, pero no es algo, es la ausencia, y hoy hay una ciencia de la enfermedad, qué extraño, ¿verdad?
Si comes mal, te enfermas, si trabajas mal, si piensas mal, igual que la sombra es la ausencia de luz o una luz muy débil, pero no hay sombra sino luz.
Entonces el mal, la enfermedad y el sufrimiento son una falta de responsabilidad en el cuidado del bien, la salud y la felicidad, por esos tesoros de la vida.
El bien debe buscarse, o mejor aún, cultivarse.
El mal llega por sí solo, solo se necesita descuido. Es una sombra, un vacío, una creencia.
La luz porque es una energía, se puede usar, por ejemplo, electricidad.
No hay forma de usar la sombra como energía, porque es la ausencia de energía; como una batería descargada, un automóvil sin gasolina, un estómago vacío. No hay ciencia o tecnología que use una sombra.
La ilusión es una forma de energía mental, con la ilusión puedes componer una canción, pintar una imagen y escribir un poema.
Por otro lado, la desilusión es como una sombra.
El mundo no es ilusión, es una realidad en la que encontraremos la Verdad.
La ilusión y la desilusión son estados mentales y emocionales.
T.A-O Domingo Días Porta
En la Magia superior o Teurgia, esta vida fugaz se aprovecha como entrenamiento y preparación para la vida post mortem. Día a día, instante a instante, en todo lugar. Siguiendo el sendero de armonía y belleza. Con la verdad en la mano como GPS o mapa, sin ilusionarse más con el espejismo del samsara. El humano es como el gusano de seda en esta vida; su cuerpo al morir es como la crisálida; al desprenderse su alma es como la mariposa, volando a la libertad en otra realidad Tal es la alquimia del alma. Que se logra si en esta vida se alcanza la madurez de espíritu; de lo contrario, a ensayar de nuevo, a repetir el curso de estudios. O a ascender al siguiente escalón o nivel. Nunca comprenderá el gusano cómo es la vida de la mariposa, pues cree que no hay vida mejor que la suya. Ni le interesa a la mariposa, ni podría, volver a la vida de gusano, aunque la inviten sus viejos amigos. Le es mejor olvidar. El olvidar es una facultad de la mente, no solo el recordar. Con apego al pasado, sin poder olvidar y desprenderse de ataduras, no habría evolución posible, ascensión del alma, sino encadenamiento a los fantasmas del recuerdo. Estancamiento. Cada encarnación o renacer supone un ascenso, un desprendimiento de la vida anterior en busca de nuevas experiencias con sus correspondientes lecciones para el progreso del alma; hasta graduarse de “terrícola” a fin de ascender al siguiente nivel educativo en el cosmos, esa gran universidad infinita y eterna como nosotros, estudiantes sin término. De su lejano pasado solo quedaría la quintaesencia, el elixir de larga vida, los poderes latentes que se fueron abriendo en el transcurrir de los tiempos, ahora en toda su plenitud y esplendor, lejos del mundo de las sombras, de un vivir a medias.
Pasado, presente y futuro no están separados, son términos muy relativos. El tiempo es continuo, como un río sin represas; es ritmo, energía ondulante, serpentina. En el presente están contenidos pasado y futuro de una persona, o de una sociedad. Lo que es una persona hoy es resultado de su ayer, de su pasado; es el testimonio de cómo ha vivido. Tu pasado no muere, está vivo, te condiciona. Pocos saben centrarse en su presente proyectado al futuro. Lo que es una persona hoy es su boleto de viaje para el futuro. Lo que siembres hoy, eso cosecharás mañana. Lo que estás cosechando hoy, es el fruto de tu siembra pasada. Escoge siempre las mejores semillas. Cada día, cada hoy, surgen oportunidades para aplicar el libre albedrío a los condicionamientos del pasado y a las circunstancias del tiempo-espacio (lugar y época), escapando a las limitaciones a
fin de realizar nuestros anhelos. Son puertas que se abren fugazmente, si estamos alertas podemos pasar y ejercer nuestros derechos como seres de luz. No es fácil dar ese salto, se requiere valor y cultura espiritual aplicada al diario vivir. Limita mucho el apego a la personalidad, ese ‘yo’ pasajero; sus costumbres y afanes son cadenas. Aprende a ser libre. Un perro encadenado está contento por tener comida y techo asegurados y quien lo cuide. No vivas atado al samsara, eso sí, aprovéchalo como gimnasia para tu espíritu, ejercicio del Sujuy Tukul (el Tiempo-Espacio es capítulo importante de ese saber maya, un saber liberador.) Recuerda, Libertad no es libertinaje, es aceptar el destino y a la vez sacarle el jugo en provecho de tu Realización espiritual.
En la Magia Superior, Teurgia, esta fugaz vida se aprovecha como entrenamiento y preparación para la vida post mortem. Día tras día, instante a instante, en todo lugar. Caminando por la senda de armonía y belleza. Con la verdad en la mano como GPS o mapa de viaje, para no ilusionarse más con los espejismos del samsara.
PASH… IN LAK´EH… T.A-O Domingo Días Porta
La Escuela Sánscrita habla del SAMSARA (experiencia) que es la transmigración de los seres. Gracias a los SAMSKARA (predisposiciones, aptitudes, habilidades) las posibilidades provenientes del pasado y resultado de la herencia kármica, es que el ser puede evolucionar. Esta huella (VASANA) se debe al plano intelectual que atrae y aglomera los pensamientos en formas, construyendo así el KARMA.
(Maestre de la Ferriére en ‘Paralelismo de Tradiciones’, P.P.II pág. 35, Ed. Niza.)
Se requiere una nueva actitud hacia las acciones de los sentidos, removiendo las discriminaciones arbitrarias, apegos y prejuicios, o sea, deshacer las formaciones kármicas que nos atan a esta tierra, que crean la ilusión del samsara, los ciclos de nacimiento y muerte.
(Foundations of Tibetan Mysticism, Lama Anagarika Govinda, p.80.)