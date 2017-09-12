Record-Breaking Weekend for ‘It’ Grows to $123.1 Million

Los Angeles, September 11 – The big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” has closed out its opening weekend at the box office with a higher than expected $123.1 million in earnings, according to Warner Bros. on Monday.
The studio on Sunday projected a more conservative but still record-breaking $117.2 million tally, unsure of how Hurricane Irma and the start of football season might impact the weekend’s totals.
While the bump didn’t change any of the records set, “It” still more than doubled records for both the month of September and the horror genre, and is officially the third-biggest opening of 2017, behind “Beauty and the Beast” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
The film stars Bill Skarsgard as the killer clown Pennywise and faced little competition at theaters this weekend.
Un fin de semana récord para película ‘It’ con ganancias de $123.1 millones
Los Ángeles, 11 de septiembre – La adaptación a la gran pantalla de la novela “It” de Stephen King ha cerrado su primer fin de semana en la taquilla con una ganancia superior a la esperada de $123.1 millones, de acuerdo con Warner Bros. el lunes.
El estudio proyectó el domingo un récord más conservador, pero aún récord de 117,2 millones de dólares, sin saber cómo el huracán Irma y el comienzo de la temporada de fútbol podrían afectar los totales del fin de semana.
Mientras que el golpe no cambió ninguno de los récords fijados, “It” duplicó aún más los los récords mensuales de septiembre y el género del horror, y es oficialmente la tercera apertura más grande de 2017, después de “La Bella y la Bestia” y “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”.
La película protagonizada por Bill Skarsgard como el payaso asesino Pennywise se enfrentó a poca competencia en los cines este fin de semana.