Recycle in this Christmas Season

The holiday season is a hectic time of year. We all want to be more sustainable during the holidays, but we aren’t sure how or we just don’t have the time. Republic Services has easy tips that can help everyone to do their part this holiday season.

1. When giving holiday gifts, commit to reusing laminated bags and recycling those made of paper.

2. Shipping gifts? Make shredded paper out of old newspapers and be sure to reuse last year’s bubble wrap and Styrofoam peanuts.

3. After opening gifts, remember to recycle the wrapping paper – even the shiny stuff – but save and reuse the ribbons and bows.

4. Getting a new device this holiday season? Make sure your old phone or tablet does not get tossed in with the recycling. Check with your local service provider on any special instructions or electronics recycling options.

5. Enjoy that holiday latte, just remember the paper cup, plastic lid and paper sleeve should be Empty, Clean & Dry before tossing them into the recycling container.