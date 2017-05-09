Red Bull Gives Your Summer Wiiings with Limited Time Offering
Red Bull Summer Edition Grapefruit Twist, Available This Summer Only
Summer arrives early as Red Bull® Summer Edition Grapefruit Twist launches nationally, available through Labor Day. The Red Bull Summer Edition offers the Wings of Red Bull with the taste of grapefruit. The light, summery taste profile will help consumers make the most of their summer.
Winning over new and existing consumers since 2013, the Red Bull Editions stand for taste and choice. The line offers a delicious taste option for every palate whether new to the energy drink category, or currently enjoying Red Bull while working, studying, traveling, exercising, hanging out with friends or juggling the daily demands of life.
Last year’s Red Bull Summer Edition Kiwi Twist was the top selling new beverage item launched in 2016* and returned earlier this year as a permanent offering, the Red Bull Green Edition.
The Red Bull Editions line of Red Bull Red Edition (Cranberry), Blue Edition (Blueberry), Yellow Edition (Tropical Fruits), Orange Edition (Tangerine) and Green Edition (Kiwi Apple) are sold in single serve 12 fl. oz. (355 mL) cans, line priced with Red Bull Energy Drink, Red Bull Sugarfree and Red Bull Total Zero. Red Bull Red Edition, Blue Edition Yellow Edition and Orange Edition 8.4 fl. oz. (250 mL) 4-Packs are also available in stores nationally. Additionally, earlier this year, Red Bull introduced the Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree and Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree for consumers seeking variety and sugar-free offerings.
The caffeine concentration is consistent across the entire portfolio of Red Bull Energy Drink products: 80 mg of caffeine in an 8.4 fl. oz. (250 mL) can and 114 mg in a 12 fl. oz. (355 mL) can – about the same as a similarly sized cup of home-brewed coffee.
Red Bull is available in more than 165 countries around the world. Last year 6 billion cans were consumed across the globe, with 2 billion of those consumed in the U.S. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.
*IRi Total US MULO+C $ Sales, data ending 4.16.17
Red Bull te da alas con un sabor edición limitada
Red Bull Summer Edition Grapefruit Twist, disponible este verano únicamente
El verano llega y se adelanta al día de hoy con el lanzamiento a nivel nacional de Red Bull ® Summer Edition Grapefruit Twist, disponible hasta Labor Day (4 de septiembre del 2017). Red Bull Summer Edition brinda las alas de Red Bull con el sabor de toronja. El sabor ligero veraniego ayudará a que el consumidor disfrute más este verano.
Desde el 2013, Red Bull Editions continúa ganándose un lugar especial tanto con sus ya existentes seguidores, como con nuevos consumidores por sabor y gusto. La línea ofrece una variedad de sabores para cada paladar, ya sea que se esté disfrutando una bebida de energía por primera vez o bebiendo Red Bull mientras se trabaja, estudia, viaja, hace ejercicio o se llevan a cabo tareas cotidianas.
La edición limitada Red Bull Summer Edition Kiwi Twist del año pasado fue la bebida nueva más vendida del 2016* y regreso este año como Red Bull Green Edition para quedarse.
La línea Red Bull Editions de Red Bull Red Edition (arándano), Blue Edition (mora azul), Yellow Edition (frutas tropicales), Orange Edition (mandarina) y Green Edition (kiwi manzana) son vendidas en latas de una porción de12 fl. oz. (355 mL), con la línea marcada con Red Bull Energy Drink, Red Bull Sugarfree y Red Bull Total Zero. Red Bull Red Edition, Blue Edition, Yellow Edition y Orange Edition paquetes de 4 de 8.4 fl. oz. (250 mL) también están disponibles en tiendas a nivel nacional. Adicionalmente, Red Bull introdujo Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree y Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree para aquellos que buscan variedad y opciones sin azúcar.
La concentración de cafeína es consistente en todo el portafolio de los productos de Red Bull Energy Drink: 80 mg de cafeína en una lata de 8.4 fl. oz. (250 mL) y 114 mg en una lata de12 fl. oz. (355 mL) – aproximadamente el mismo contenido que el de una taza de un tamaño similar de café hecho en casa.
Red Bull se comercializa en más de 165 países en todo el mundo. Tan solo el año pasado 6 billones de latas fueron consumidas a nivel mundial; 2 billones de estas, consumidas en los Estados Unidos únicamente. Para más información, visita energydrink-us.redbull.com.
*IRi Total US MULO+C $ Ventas, terminando el 4.16.17