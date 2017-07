Red Latina welcomes Anisha Moorhead our new writer

A TV personality, communications and marketing expert and educator who has twenty years of experience in communications, marketing, and fundraising in the higher education, entertainment, philanthropic and healthcare markets. Most recently, Anisha was the star of the Lifetime TV network, the cable network for Women. Prior to being on national TV, Anisha had a stellar career in communications and served in a myriad of professional leadership roles in health care and higher education

Anisha earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies. Additionally, she has earned Master’s degrees in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing and in Communications with an emphasis in Promotions and Event Planning. Presently, Anisha is working on her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis with an emphasis on Critical Race Theory and Social Justice.

Currently, Anisha works remotely while traveling with her husband for The Jukebox Romeos and Fleur De Keys Guesthouses and Vacation Experiences.